Where to buy Nike Dunk Low Vast Grey colorway? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The Swoosh label has been winning hearts with its highly acclaimed Nike Dunk Low makeovers that have been flooding the footwear market at alarming rates lately. For the latest color palette, Nike has settled on a simple "Vast Grey" design, which is achieved with smooth suede panels.

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Vast Grey" footwear edition will hit the market on August 23, 2022, at 7.30 pm. These minimally decorated shoes come with a price tag of $110 per pair. Readers can easily buy them from the Nike SNKRS app, alongside other partnering sellers.

Besides, Nike, another trusted retailer, Sneaker Politics, is dropping them a few days ahead of their official release on August 9, 2022.

Nike Dunk Low Vast Grey colorway will arrive in tonal suede overlays

Take a closer look at the impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Recently, we received a slew of fresh colorways of the Nike Dunk Low silhouette, including "Foam Finger," "Hot Pink," "Tiger Stripes," and "Sesame," alongside its collaborative tie-up with names like Off-White, The Concepts, and HUF. In between so many awaited releases, we have one more interesting "Vast Grey" rendition.

This colorway first surfaced in November 2021, and months after it was teased, Nike is now making preparations for the launch of these footwear pieces. They are minimally designed with premium suede.

The product description of this Nike Dunk Low Vast Grey shoe on the label’s web page reads:

“Stare into the grey, and this Dunk Low may emerge. Dressed in contrasting hues of Vast Grey, Summit White, Peal White, and Light Bone, this makeup is meant for keeping your style low-key, but fresh this season. It's a colorway so neutral — yet present thanks to classic Dunk stylings — that it goes with anything. The all-over suede upper adds a premium, cozy touch to a Dunk Low that's ready to step out of the void and complete your fit.”

The shoes' uppers are constructed utilizing silky suede rather than the typical sleek leather panels. The "Vast Grey/Summit White" color scheme is sported by these footwear designs. Hits of Bone White are also employed to make them more alluring.

Reselling Secrets @resellsecrets The Nike Dunk Low “Vast Grey” will be dropping on August 23rd on SNKRS and other retailers at $110. Who’s gonna cop? The Nike Dunk Low “Vast Grey” will be dropping on August 23rd on SNKRS and other retailers at $110. Who’s gonna cop? https://t.co/iuIoZmSPce

The "Bone" treatment is prominent on the perforated toe boxes that are contoured with Summit White suedes. Additionally, Bone whites are also used on the quarters as well as on the collar areas. Evidently, the namesake "Vast Grey" tone dominates and drapes over the Swooshes and adjacent overlays.

On the rear side, the heel tabs are also accomplished with soft gray elements that are topped with characteristic NIKE embroidery. Additionally, "Summit White" hits can be found on the tongue flaps and internal liners. These tongue sections are finished off with similar white lace fasteners for a more subdued contrast, whereas the insoles boast Nike swoosh branding.

Rounding out the pair are the Summit white midsoles, which are combined with the gray outer sole units to match the rest.

JustFreshKicks @JustFreshKicks

Nike Dunk Low 'Vast Grey'

=> 5min cart holds on SNSNike Dunk Low 'Vast Grey'=> bit.ly/3BvUzlG 5min cart holds on SNSNike Dunk Low 'Vast Grey'=> bit.ly/3BvUzlG https://t.co/42b47Vwvay

Grab these Dunk Low Vast Grey shoes from the Nike SNKRS app on August 23, 2022, for a payment of $110 for each pair. Also check out Sneaker Politics’ official website, which will also offer these footwear pieces from August 9 onwards.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far