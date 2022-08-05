Where to buy Off-White x Futura x Nike Dunk Low? Everything we know so far

The Off-White x Futura x Nike Dunk Low pairs can be released this september, according to the media outlet Hypebeast. The pair was first revealed to the public at Off-White's SS20 show, the Plastic, back in 2019. These pairs were designed by designer Virgil Abloh before his tragic death in 2021.

According to Hypebeast, the pair can be released on the late designer's birthday i.e. September 30, 2022 on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS and Off-White.

However, the sneakerheads will have to wait a bit longer for the official information.

More about the upcoming 2-piece Off-White x Futura x Nike Dunk Low sneakers

Before passing away, Virgil Abloh still had more footwear offerings, museum exhibits, DJ sets, a full-fledged fashion shoe, luxury collections, and more to deliver, and some of those designs have been sitting in the Off-White vault for far too long.

Thankfully, after waiting patiently for three years, sneakerheads have the first expected date of the Off-White x Futura x Nike Dunk Low collection. The two-piece capsule takes its aesthetic and design cues from all-American classic collegiate styles.

Michael Jordan's alma mater, the University of North Carolina, inspired one iteration, while the Syracuse Orangemen inspired the other. North Carolina and Syracuse are both powerhouse universities and court kingmakers. They have a history of leading the NCAA basketball court.

Both the colorways of the two-piece collaborative offerings draw inspiration from the college team colors, with the North Carolina-inspired color dressed in UNC blue and the Syracuse-inspired in a bolder neon orange colorway.

The first offering comes in a traditional color blocking with the upper's base clad in pristine white, while the UNC overlays accents throughout the sneakers. The white leather uppers and UNC colorway contrast strongly, broken by orange laces and an "FL" branding on the lateral sides of the heels.

The second offering comes clad in a much bolder neon orange and dark blue detailing.

To add an extra special touch, for which Virgil Abloh's works are known, the late designer called upon the legendary grafitti artist, Futura. Futura is one of the founding fathers and a key player in Brooklyn's '70s graffiti movement.

Futura is known for his exceptional spray painting skills and designs. His signature spray painting style can be seen over the shoe collars, toe boxes, and quarter panels of the uppers. His touches are complemented by the "Nike Dunk Low" lettering type font on the medial sides, which intersects halfway through the traditional Off-White Helvetica font.

The shoes, like all of Abloh's previous collaborations with Nike Inc's Dunk, feature a hiking-esque lacing pattern. Both pairs come styled with an extra set of laces in bold orange, a color synonymous with the streetwear label Off-White.

