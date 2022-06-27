5 best Nike sneaker releases in Week 1 July 2022

Nike, a well-known sportswear brand with headquarters in Oregon, is named after the Greek goddess of victory. Over the years, the sportswear giant has consistently lived up to its name. With a steady stream of new footwear launches every day, Nike dominates the sneaker market. Therefore, sneakerheads are getting set for a joyride of releases coming from the Swoosh label in the first week of July (July 1- July 7).

The roster is full of sneakers to look forward to from revered brands such as Nike Inc. and its sub-brands including Jordan and Converse. The swoosh label established significance in the sneaker industry and has consistently dominated the cultural domain through uncontested sneaker releases, high-profile endorsements, innovative technology, and sleek designs.

Since its inception in 1972, the company, which currently ranks at number one in the sneaker market globally, has established its name in popular culture and introduced a variety of popular footwear lines. The swoosh brand isn't slowing down in 2022, with 5 silhouettes set to drop by the middle of the year.

Below is a list of the top 5 silhouettes set to be released in the first week of July.

Top 5 silhouettes releasing in July week 1 under Nike Inc.'s roster

1) Nike Air Max 1 Penny 1 Orlando

SneakerAlert @SneakerAlertHD Official Look at the Nike Air Max Penny 1 “Orlando” Releasing Soon Official Look at the Nike Air Max Penny 1 “Orlando” Releasing Soon 👀 https://t.co/hiPlDuJnk0

The upcoming Air Max Penny is constructed uniquely with an Air Max heel unit and a magnified giant jewel swoosh, adding to its expensive appeal. The Orlando Colorway was first released in 2011, and it will be reintroduced in 2022.

The sneakers were first made available as part of Anfernee Hardaway's signature line. The shoes are dressed in a white, black, and varsity royal color scheme. The base is made of rich black nubuck uppers clad in black, with the accent of a large white Phylon wing signature midsole and mudguards.

The retro 2022 iteration features a classic mid-top silhouette and features visible air technology at black tread for extra cushioning. The large jeweled swoosh is dressed in blue, while a similar swoosh makes an appearance over the tongue in an embroidered pattern.

More branding is done with the addition of Penny Hardaway's iconic 1-cent logo, which appears at the heels. The latest colorway is inspired by the Orlando Magic's lights-out 'Away' uniforms. The pair is set to be released on July 1, 2022 on SNKRS for a retail price of $170.

2) Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG Stage Haze / Bleached Coral

Air Jordan 1 High OG Stage Haze / Bleached Coral (Image via Nike)

The Air Jordan 1 High OG Stage Haze, also known as Bleached Coral, is making its debut on July 2, 2022. The pair is dressed in white, black, grey fog, and bleached coral, with a monochromatic finish evocative of the previously released Rebellionaire. The Nike site offers the following product description:

"The Air Jordan 1 and its OG makeups may be the pinnacle of retro MJ lore, but that doesn't mean the timeless silhouette can't receive a refresh. Covered in heritage Jordan Brand colors recalling past styles — like a Black Toe and Grey Fog lower heel with premium White underlays — the Air Jordan 1 "Bleached Coral" is a modern arrangement in makeup and placement."

The titular shade is seen accented over the "Nike Air" lettering tongue logo as well as matching sockliners. The upper is adorned in premium white leather with an accent of cracked black leather. A mix of materials is added with the addition of grey fog hued suede over the heels.

The iconic swoosh and overlays are highlighted with subtle black cracked leather details. The sneakers sit atop a clean white midsole and grey tread. Each pair of the sneakers will come accompanied by three sets of laces, including, black, punchy coral, and white.

The sneakers are set to be released on the official e-commerce site, Nike SNKRS, on July 2, 2022, for a retail price of $170.

3) Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Bleached Coral

小言 @ko_go_to On-Feet Photos of the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Bleached Coral”＞＞



Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Bleached Coral”

Color: Black/Bleached Coral-White

Style Code: CZ0790-061

Release Date: July 2, 2022

Price: $130 On-Feet Photos of the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Bleached Coral”＞＞Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Bleached Coral”Color: Black/Bleached Coral-WhiteStyle Code: CZ0790-061Release Date: July 2, 2022Price: $130 https://t.co/lKs8PMLtHb

The Air Jordan 1 Low Bleached Coral Colorway has been rumored to drop since October 2021; however, the release date has now been set for July 2, 2022. The colorway is reminiscent of the 2017 released ultra-rare Air Jordan 1 Rust Pink, but is differentiated by a fresh mix of material and colorblocking. According to the product decsription on Nike,

"Ready to take on summer? Find your place in any environment with this evocative colorway of the Air Jordan 1 Low. Bleached Coral brings lively energy, while the cracked leather and soft suede accents add coveted appeal. Classic branding on the heel finishes it off. It's all the style you’ll need with details you’ll love."

The choice of textures is different as the suede upper replaces the usual leather across the heel and toe, both of which are dressed in titular pink shades. The smooth leather is replaced with cracked leather detailing as it sits alongside the forefoot in a dark black finish. The black cracked leather overlays contrasts with the white smooth leather base mid-panel and white rubber midsole.

The sneakers feature a "Black Toe" blocking and a black rubber outsole. A hit of coral pink can be seen over the tongues with "Nike Air" lettering and matching insoles. The pink is contrasted with the standard material black swoosh and lace units. The sneaker will be accompanied by a set of black and pink laces. The pair is slated to be released on Nike SNKRS on July 2, 2022 for a retail price of $130.

4) Air Force 1 High '07 Sail and Medium Grey

Air Force 1 High '07 Sail and Medium Grey (Image via Nike)

In celebration of the 40th anniversary, Nike is releasing a new special edition of its Air Force 1 in a high-top silhouette dressed in a vintage-esque sail colorway as a part of the swoosh label's Anniversary Collection. The shoe arrives clad in understated and classis sail / medium grey / light bone / coconut milk colorway. The colorway is a nod to the original 1982 design released in a similar color scheme. The nike site describes,

"Sophisticated and wearable, the Air Force 1 High '07 lets you ring in the new age of vintage. Distressed leather in classic Sail pairs with era-echoing, '80s construction for a bold, retro look. The woven canvas side panel and heritage branding on the tongue bring to life the original high-flying look, while Medium Grey accents on the Swoosh and outsole add coveted AF1 appeal."

The shoe is packed with retro hits throughout the sneakers, including the sail and medium grey hue upper, which is constructed in sport premium leathers. The silhouette arrives in sleek construction with the inclusion of mesh material mid-panel and perforated leather toe boxes. The swooshes feature silver accents, and the OG branding on the tongue and insoles pays homage to the colorway that was first introduced in 1982.

The tongue tags, lace eyelets and lace fasteners are dressed in the shade of light bone, while the insides of the tongues are adorned with "Nike Air" lettering. Similar air markings are also added to the heel counters. The heel area is adorned with suede grey elements. The addition of a pre-yellewed midsole that contrasts with the grey rubber treads adds more vintage aesthetics. The sneakers are slated to be released on SNKRS for a retail price of $135 on July 6, 2022.

5) Converse x A-Cold-Wall* Sponge Crater Dark Grey and Tangerine Tango

Nike's subsidiary and sub-brand, Converse, recently launched the Sponge Crater CX on June 23, 2022, and now the SNKRS and Nike page is restocking the hyped shoe. The one-of-a-kind sneakers arrived in an exxagerated silhouette while exploring the Crater foam, adhering to the "less is more" ethos.

The sneakers arrived in unique proportions, shape, and technology, with the innovation of the first full-body crater foam construction. The sneakers features revolutionary CX foam and egg-crate traction pod, while utilising all waste and scrap materials. Nike site describes the shoe,

"Futuristic style meets next-gen comfort: Sponge Crater. A-COLD-WALL* helps reimagine a new Converse designed silhouette that pushes the limits of style and wearability with a less-is-more ethos. Samuel Ross applies his atypical contemporary aesthetic to a Converse silhouette unlike any other."

The upper encases an orange-colored base with a flat-knit upper, which arrives dressed in a creamy off-white shade. The flat-knit upper promoted breathability of the foot. The shoe inculcates spandax collars and sock-like orange fixtures, which are clad in exaggerated heels and pull tabs. The mule cut shell inclusion in the design acts as the most prominent feature as it is made out of both crater and CX foam.

The Converse x A-Cold-Wall* Sponge Crater can be availed on SNKRS on July 7, 2022 for a retail price of $110.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far