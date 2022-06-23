Where to buy Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG Twist 2.0? Price, release date, and more explored

Nike and the Jordan brand's devotion to the Air Jordan 1 silhouette is no secret, as the label continues to give its enthusiasts and fans plenty of makeovers to show off. The label is now revisiting the OG 2019 Kentucky Derby-inspired silhouette, Air Jordan 1 High OG Twist, albeit with slight changes and fashionable adjustments.

The upcoming Air Jordan 1 High OG Twist 2.0 has been reworked by the label with minor adjustments to its color palette and materials. The Air Jordan 1 High Twist 2.0 is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site, SNKRS, and a few selected retailers for women's sizes on December 22, 2022 at a retail price of $180.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG Twist 2.0 sneakers

Upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG Twist 2.0 sneakers (Image via @woganwodeyang/Instagram)

Both Nike and Jordan seem to have focused their energies on giving exclusive drops in women's sizes to demonstrate their love for the women's movement and their growing base of female fans since 2019. One of the key releases for the women’s exclusive pairs was the Shoe of the Derby, aka Twist, which was a nod to the OG black/white colorway with a pony hair exterior that gave the shoes additional flair.

The OG pair currently demand high dollars on reseller sites such as StockX, ranging anywhere from $600 to $900. The good news for those not wanting to put a hole in their pockets is that a follow-up, aka the Twist 2.0, is set to be released later this year. The Nike website describes the shoes as:

"The shoe that started it all is highly regarded in footwear folklore and this iteration took inspiration from an OG black and white colourway but twisted it for a women's silhouette."

An early look at the upcoming Air Jordan 1 High OG Twist 2.0 was provided by the Instagram sneaker leaker handle @shawnleekix on June 20, 2022. This was followed shortly by another in-hand detailed look given by Instagram sneaker leaker @woganwodeyang, a reliable sample collector, on June 22, 2022.

The upcoming pair is donned in a Medium Grey / Black colorway and stays true to its original form, and much like the OG Twist, the Twist 2.0 also accentuates its hairy form on the overlays and swooshes. The pair comprises of various materials including smooth leather, pony hair, metal, and rubber.

The sneaker's upper is constructed with smooth leather materials clad in a medium grey hue tone and, similar to the OG Twist again, this pair adorns black colored pony hair accentuated over the swooshes and overlays at the exterior.

The length of the pony hair seems to be a bit longer than the OG Twist pair from the 2019 version and the white base has been replaced with a bone or pure platinum colorway. However, the overall aesthetic is still consistent with the OG Twist.

The most prominent feature of the shoes is highlighted with hardened plaque-esque metal wings and a basketball logo, attached to the collars/lateral ankles, instead of the usual embroidered leather stamp or patch pattern.

The tongue is dressed in a dark black color and features a grey colored Nike Air branding. The look is finished off with a classic sole unit combination, composed of a classic Air Jordan 1 white midsole contrasted with a black tread and outsole.

The pair is expected to be released on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS on December 22, 2022 for a retail price of $180.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far