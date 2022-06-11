Where to buy Air Jordan 1 High OG Chicago Reimagined? Price, release date, and more explored

With the unveiling of a new iteration of the Air Jordan 1 High OG Chicago in a reimagined makeover, the Jordan brand is expected to send sneaker fans into a frenzy. The Chicago colorway which was first released in 1985 was Michael Jordan's first signature shoe under the Nike Inc. umbrella, and it was one of the shoes that marked the beginning of the sneaker culture as we know it.

The imminent release of the Air Jordan 1 High OG Chicago Reimagined Colorway is slated to be the Jordan brand's biggest release of the year. Although the label has yet to announce an official release date, sneakerheads believe the shoe will be available on October 29, 2022, for $180.

More about the upcoming Air Jordan 1 High OG Chicago Reimagined sneakers

Upcoming Air Jordan 1 High OG Chicago Reimagined sneakers (Image via @sneakertigger / Instagram)

Most recently, the Jordan brand released a Jordan 1 Retro Chicago colorway back in 2015, which currently costs around $2000 on the reseller sites. The original colorway, which was released for Michael Jordan's rookie season in 1985, currently fetched $500,000+ at the auction.

So, after almost 7 years of waiting, the Jordan brand is launching a Chicago reimagined pair, which everyone will be able to purchase for a slightly lesser price this holiday season. The future pair will be identical in build to the OG 1985 MJ pair, but a variation of material has been added to provide a flair of the 2022 year.

The modified Air Jordan 1 High OG Chicago Reimagined pair will be dressed in Black, White, and Varsity red color scheme, which is similar to both the 2015 Air Jordan 1 High OG and the 1985 Air Jordan 1 High Chicago. It will come equipped with a modified toe box, which mimics the original MJ's 1985 pair.

The 85's same distinct heel shape, structured toeboxes, and a larger midfoot shoe will define the new pair, which will be presented in a familiar Varisty Red / Black / Muslin / Sail colorway.

The inclusion of the phrase "Reimagined" in the shoe's title is due to the Jumpman label opting for a tweak in the material and construction, giving it a retro look. The cracked leather and off-white tone midsole add a classic and worn-in vibe to the hue.

The collars of the shoes have been constructed in a not-so-casual solid cracked leather material to achieve the vintage vibe. The Muslin-colored tongue, off-white midsole and laces portray an oxidized feature to further express the retro vibe.

The base layer of the sneakers, as usual, is white, but in the signature Bulls-inspired shade. The stark white color is continued over to the kicks' perforated toe boxes and quarter panels. The varisty red colorway is featured on the overlays, heel area, and contrasting weathered rubber outsoles.

Lastly, a more stealthy black accent is seen infused into the iconic Jordan Wing logo, swooshes, and collars. The remodeling is further continued with a construction of a nylon tongue that accentuates the "Nike Air" lettering and swoosh dressed in white embellishments.

Although the label has yet to announce an official release date, according to sneaker leaker pages, @sneakertigger and @zsneakerheadzz the pair is slated to be released on October 29, 2022 for a retail price of $180.

