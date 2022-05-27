Jordan Series 01 What The sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Although Jordan Series 01 is not one of the popular silhouettes, Michael Jordan insists on releasing its new colorways in 2022. After the recent Rui Hachimura Jordan Series 01 Black Samurai release on May 23, 2022, the brand has yet another makeover named What The, enhancing the silhouette's catalog.

Nike Inc. and Jordan brand haven't officially announced a release date for the What The colorway, however, according to the sneaker leaker pages, Sneaker News, the release is expected to happen in the upcoming months of 2022. The sneakers will be released at Nike SNKRS for a retail price of $80.

More about the upcoming pair of Jordan Series 01 in What The colorway

Jordan Series 01 in What The colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

This 'What The' iteration of the Jordan Series 01 sneakers is inspired by the past releases from the silhouette.

The 'What The' colorway is instantly recognizable and is one of the most zany colorways as it has also been graced upon popular silhouettes such as Air Jordan 1, Nike SB Dunk, Nike Zoom Kobe, Nike Zoom KD, Air Max Trainer, Nike Air Max 94, and more over the years.

The 'What The' colorways usually utilizes eclectic and mismatched patterns, but, the Jordan 01 Series opts for bold and vibrant color-blocking instead, reminiscent of the Air Jordan 1 Low OG What The SoleFly.

The upcoming pair, Jordan Series 01 'What The' is constructed out of a mixture or mesh, canvas, suede, and smooth leather materials. Shoes comes in a mismatched pattern.

Jordan Series 01 “What The”

Style Code: DN3680-101

Release Date: 2022

Price: $80



Cooler tones such as blue, green, and grey are featured on the right pair of the shoe, while warmer tones such as red, brown, and orange accentuate the right pair. A common pattern of cheetah print is seen beside the lacing area and eyestays in smaller suede material on both shoes.

The sneaker's tongues and lateral sides features a branding of "Dear Series" lettering, while another branding detail lands on the shoe insoles. While on shoe features the Jumpman logo, the other features the "Swing For The Fences" quote.

The phrase came from Michael Jordan's elder brother, Larry, reveals Nike,

"Look for the hidden reminder to "Swing for the Fence," a direct quote from Larry to his little bro."

White colored misole and black rubber outsoles are contrasting in the south, and finishing off the look. Keeping things simpler on the underfoot, Jordan Series 01 lets the upper detailing take the attention.

Under the sole, detailing of "It Went Down In The Backyard" lettering appears in black, while the "45/2" appears in red. The meaning behind the underfoot details are explained on the Nike site,

"Inspired by Mike's backyard battles with his older brother Larry, the Jordan Series references the legendary siblings througout the design. The rubber sole offers more than just impressive traction—it also tells a story about how MJ came to be #23."

The Jordan Series features a circular traction - taken from the sought-after Air Jordan 1 silhouette - to add durability to the sneaker.The Jordan Series 'What the' colorway will be launched at Nike SNKRS for a retail price of $80. The release date is yet to be announced by the official brands.

