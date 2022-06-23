Where to buy Converse x Barriers footwear collection? Everything we know so far

New York-based label Barriers, which was founded by streetwear fashion designer Steven Barter, has now collaborated with the Massachusetts, United States-based footwear giant Converse. The streetwear fashion designer created the brand to educate the masses and simultaneously celebrate black history.

The latest collaboration further continues the label's endeavour to bring to light the story and culture of the African diaspora. No release date has been announced yet.

Barter has hinted on Instagram that the collection will be launched soon, possibly next week. The collection will be launched globally on both the label's official e-commerce site and a few select retailers.

More about the upcoming Converse x Barriers African diaspora-inspired footwear collection

Barriers has previously celebrated important black voices and history makers like Haile Selasse, Assata Shakur, Fred Hamptop, Jackie Robinson, Mansa Musa, and Angela Davis. In an interview with Women's Wear Daily, founder Steven discussed the brand's upcoming collaboration, stating:

“They were excited about the ideas we talked about. Converse is a heritage company that has been in everyone’s childhood and I want the same for my brand. I’m pushing Black history and culture and telling the truth from my point of view.”

The collection will comprise of an apparel collection alongside two new makeovers of the classic Converse' sneaker silhouettes.

The first silhouette is the classic high-top style, which gives a Chuck 70-esque vibe. The silhouette is clad in brown colorway and features cowrie shells as lace dubrae and a cotton logo of the Converse, featuring the iconic star with a chevron in white. Alongside the logo, a "Barriers" lettering appears as well.

The upper is contructed in suede-esque materials. The addition of cowrie shells is a nod to African countries who use cowrie shells as currency and for spiritual practices. The pair come accompanied with a two-toned lace made out of fuzzy materials.

The second sneaker from the collection is a pair of classic Chuck Taylors. Dressed in dark denim with colored laces, the upper part of the sneaker is constructed out of cotton denim materials.

The sneakers also feature a pan-African flag and a big dipper on the sole as a nod to Steve Barter's belief in the stars. Talking about his beliefs in constellations, Steve says in an interview with WWD:

“Before the internet, people looked to the stars for answers, [they paid] attention to signs. The slaves used the North Star to navigate to freedom, but with Converse we ask, what’s your North Star? As a creative, we have to find something we want to achieve. What’s the goal that’s guiding you?”

The shoes come packaged in custom-made shoe boxes, featuring a graphic of a young Steve Barter, which portrays him, his sister, and his brother looking up at a constellation.

The shoe box features three words - "Vision," "Courage," and "Wisdom" - written in white over a black backdrop box. A similar constellation star pattern will be accentuated over graphic t-shirts and hoodies from the apparel collection. The apparel collection will also feature the label's signature phrase, "Live Free Barriers."

