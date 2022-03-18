Nike Jackie Robinson Dunk Lows: Where to buy, release date, and more explored

Jackie Robinson broke baseball's infamous barrier on April 15, 1947, when he became the first African-American baseball player to ever play for MLB, the league that excluded black players from the game. He dressed up in a Brooklyn Dodgers uniform and played for the first time at Ebbets field.

Nike is celebrating this legendary and important moment on it's 75th anniversary from the history of baseball by honoring Robinson with a special-edition Nike Dunk Low. The first looks of the sneakers were shared by the sneaker leak account @zSneakerheadz on their Instagram social media account on March 16, 2022.

More about Nike Dunk Low Jackie Robinson kicks

The new makeup of the basketball-turned-lifestyle shoe, Nike Dunk Low, is inspired by baseball legend Jackie Robinson. Despite the abuse from his teammates, opponents as well as fans, Robinson was quick to gain success on the baseball field.

He was selected as Rookie of the Year and two years later, he was also voted the MVP of the league. He led the Brooklyn Dodgers to six league championships and a World series victory. He went on to cement his legacy with a career batting average of .311.

Sneaker News @SneakerNews Nike honors the 75th Anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier Nike honors the 75th Anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier 👏 https://t.co/h9BaiKTxFm

The Jackie Robinson shoe features sail uppers paired with Dodger blue hue panels that are a throwback to the Brooklyn Dodgers uniforms from the 40's. The shoe has baseball-gloves inspired stitch laces and a nod to Robinson's legacy of uniform number 42 present upon the lateral heels of the shoe.

The shoe also adds a print of the famous words used by Robinson from his debut upon the overlay panels and on the footbed of the shoes that spell out,

"I'm not concerned with your liking or disliking me. All I ask is that you respect me as a human being." - Jackie Robinson

Cop or Drop? Nike will honor the 75th year anniversary of Jackie Robinson in the MLB debut with these Nike Dunk Lows! Expect them next month.Cop or Drop? Nike will honor the 75th year anniversary of Jackie Robinson in the MLB debut with these Nike Dunk Lows! Expect them next month. ⚾️Cop or Drop? https://t.co/gtNBt35EzM

The shoe also presents the 75th celebration of the anniversary by adding a logo on the tongue tabs that reads, “75 Years Breaking Barriers." Baseball esthetics are integrated with a diamond patch added upon the tongue.

Finally, the Swoosh motifs are featured along the laterals in felt and on the toebox in embroidery. Finishing off the design as we move south, we see a white midsole and black outsole upon the shoes.

KicksOnFire @kicksonfire Thoughts on these Nike Dunk Low “Jackie Robinson” ? Thoughts on these Nike Dunk Low “Jackie Robinson” ? 💙 https://t.co/QL7ihrIICw

The shoes will be launched on the nike.com SNKRS website and a few selected retailers, expected in men's and JNRS sizing in April 2022. However, a fixed release date is yet to be confirmed by Nike. The rumored price of the kicks is $110, according to Kicks on Fire, however, the label itself hasn't confirmed the retail price.

