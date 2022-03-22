How to buy Comme des Garcons Play x Converse Chuck 70 design? Price, release date, and more explored

Comme des Garcons Play and Converse are collaborating to bring a new iteration of the Converse classic Chuck 70. The new iteration is set to reimagine the Chuck 70 design with a new take on the midsoles and contrasting toe details.

The new iterations will be available in both high and low cut options and will be officially unveiled on the official website of Converse and boutiques of Comme des Garcons store on March 24, 2022.

More details about the upcoming Comme des Garcons Play x Converse' Chuck 70 sneakers

Rei Kawakubo's brand is in collaboration with Converse, courtesy of the co-creative directors Karl Bolander and Ronnie Cooke Newhouse. The Japanese label's line Play was launched back in 2002 and was characterized by the label as,

"A sign, a symbol, a feeling."

The iconic heart logo was originally designed by the Polish artist Filip Pagaowski. Pagowski spoke about the iconic logo in a press release. He said,

"The heart image happened simultaneously with, but independently of the creation of the PLAY line. It’s as if (me and Rei) were affected subliminally by each other’s work. I remember working on something... not connected to anything. I got this idea of a red heart with a set of eyes. I drew it instantaneously and the first draft was it. I submitted it for another CdG project, for which it never made it, but eventually it resurfaced; making bigger waves as a logo for the PLAY line."

Converse @Converse on March 24 on New Converse x @COMMEGARCONS PLAY Chuck 70s are on their way. Get youron March 24 on Converse.com New Converse x @COMMEGARCONS PLAY Chuck 70s are on their way. Get your ❤️ on March 24 on Converse.com. https://t.co/it0mOQjW5i

The iconic logo can now be seen on the upcoming iterations of the Chuck 70 in Comme des Garcons Play x Converse collaboration, which will serve to match the new sole unit toolings.

The Converse Chuck 70 has been given a foxing setup with the introduction of a bright red midsole. The pair is accented with a contrasting pinstripe detail in black and white. The upper of the shoe can also be seen on premium canvas in either white or black, stamped with the co-branding logo and panel strips contrasting to it at the rear.

The story of the new model is unvieled with the reimagination of the Comme des Garcons Play x Converse Chuck 70 with the legendary fashion photographer Craig McDena alongside the co-creative directors at Converse, Ronnie Cooke Newhouse and Karl Blander.

Craig McDean captured the shoe campaign with the digital processing technique, Focus Stacking. The campaign is shot with a bold red backdrop with the model being captured in a 360° story and different points of view.

The shoes are whimsically stacked in a still-life arrangement and highlighted with a fresh new perspective on the upcoming release. The Converse x Comme des Garçons PLAY Chuck 70 unisex low-top shoes can be availed at a retail price of €145, while the Converse x Comme des Garçons PLAY Chuck 70 unisex high-top shoes can be availed at a retail price of €150.

The shoes can be availed starting March 24, 2022 at converse.com, Dover Street Market Singapore, Comme des Garcons' boutiques, sg.club21global.com, and on the DSMS website.

