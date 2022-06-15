Where to buy Converse x A-COLD-WALL* Sponge Crater? Price, release date, and more explored

Converse is continuing its partnership with the British streetwear brand, A-Cold-Wall* for a brand new silhouette, dubbed Sponge Crater. The dynamic duo recently collaborated for a recycled makeover of the Aeon Active CX silhouette, which was released on May 12, 2022, and now only months thereafter, the two are back for another sustainable sample.

The Converse x A-Cold-Wall* Sponge Crater shoe is a limited-edition silhouette and is slated to be released on Thursday, June 23, 2022, on the official e-commerce site of both the involved labels, as well as Converse' parent company, Nike for a retail price of $110.

More about the upcoming Converse x A-Cold-Wall* Sponge Crater sneakers

Upcoming Converse x A-Cold-Wall* Sponge Crater sneakers (Image via Converse)

Converse is a subsidiary of Nike, and has followed in the footsteps of the swoosh label by collaborating with a range of labels and artists such as Tyler, the Creator, Rick Owens DRKSHDW, and others. Another key partner for both the labels is Samuel Ross-founded label A-Cold-Wall*.

Following up on their recent two-piece footwear collaboration for the recycled Aeon Active CX silhouette, the two labels are using the same principles for their new silhouette, Sponge Crater.

The debut sneakers are one-of-a-kind, serving as an exaggeration and exploration of the Crater foam while adhering to the "less is more" ethos. The Converse site introduces the shoes,

"Futuristic style meets next-gen comfort: Sponge Crater. A-COLD-WALL* helps reimagine a new Converse designed silhouette that pushes the limits of style and wearability with a less-is-more ethos. Samuel Ross applies his atypical contemporary aesthetic to a Converse silhouette unlike any other."

The one-of-a-kind sneaker is reimagined by ACW's contemporary aesthetic and unique avant-garde style, as evidenced by its unique shape, proportions, and lasting technology, most notably the first full-body structure constructed from Crater foam. The A-Cold-WALL* site introduces the shoe,

"A-COLD-WALL* and Converse unite once again to deliver a brand new silhouette, the Sponge CX Crater, a progressive footwear concept combining avant-garde design and comfort-focused technology."

The Sponge Crated silhouette features the silhouette's visual codes, as well as ensures optimum comfort. The collaborative shoe inculcates the egg-crate style traction pod outsole and the revolutionary CX foam underfoot.

Despite being constructed out of very few components, it is both structurally and visually advanced. Most of the shoe is constructed out of scraps and materials from the factory floor and is still capable of adapting to the terrain. The upper is constructed out of Crater Foam to mold the unique exoskeleton. The official label further provides details of the shoes,

"Utilising recycled and repurposed materials, the shoe’s minimalist, sculptural form begins with a striking crater foam body and exaggerated heel kick, a bold silhouette cocooning the foot for all-day support and stability. Constructed to adapt across terrains, Converse’s innovative CX technology forms the foundation, a co-branded PU foam CX liner delivering comfort with every step."

The Sponge Crater sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The upper uses a flat-knit upper and encases the orange-colored upper. The flat-knit upper also helps in promoting breathability and is dressed in a creamy off-white hue. The shoes also feature spandex collars and sock-like fixtures, which are clad in pull-tabs and exaggerated heels. The pull tabs help in easing the foot entry into the shoes and securing the foot without compromising on the comfort.

The most prominent and notable portion of the sneakers is the mule cut shell, which is made out of CX foam and Crater. The ACW* logo is also imprinted on the upper gray shell.

The Sponge Crater sneakers can be purchased for $110 on the official e-commerce site of both the labels and select retailer stores starting June 23, 2022.

