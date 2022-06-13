Where to buy the Givenchy Marshmallow footwear line's new silhouettes? Price, release date, and more explored

The French luxury brand, Givenchy, is rolling out new silhouettes of its Marshmallow footwear line for its summer collection. The two styles that have been introduced into the Marshmallow line are called Graffiti sandals and Monumental sneakers.

Under both the Monumental and Graffiti styles, the French luxury brand has introduced multiple colorways, which can be availed on the official e-commerce site of the label starting today, June 13, 2022, in a price range of $495 to $750.

More about the newly released Givenchy Marshmallow footwear line's Monumental and Graffiti silhouettes

Newly released Givenchy Marshmallow footwear line's Monumental and Graffiti silhouettes (Image via Givenchy)

As the summer season draws near, Givenchy is aiming to be two steps ahead, compared to other brands, with two new additions to its Marshmallow line of footwear. For this Marshmallow line, the French luxury brand has rolled out two new colorways for the Monumental and Sandals style in Graffiti and Camoflauge-esque pattern.

The Monumental silhouettes are dressed in subtle camouflauge graphics in a Beige/Brown colorway. The entire shoe is dressed in a pattern similar to the classic camoflauge pattern. The Mallow product line, as usual, keeps up with the original design of the Monumental style and is incorporated into a clog-style sneaker with no shoe strings or laces.

The entire sneakers is constructed out of 100% rubber material and the lining is comprised of 100% lambskin leather in a low-top variation of the shoes in a smooth matte look.

dopekiksyo @dopekiksyo Givenchy Reveals New “Monumental” and “Graffiti” Styles for Its Marshmallow Footwear Line bit.ly/2M4HXbq > COP that > bit.ly/2MWkOGY Givenchy Reveals New “Monumental” and “Graffiti” Styles for Its Marshmallow Footwear Line bit.ly/2M4HXbq > COP that > bit.ly/2MWkOGY https://t.co/62bUVjcngI

The shoe is lightweight and snug, and the circular opening on the top allows for a comfortable foot insertion. The rest of the shoe is made in a form-fitting style and fits like a sock to give you more support. The sneakers also feature outsoles in grooved style, with the iconic French label's moniker "GG" logo debossed in a raised pattern on the bottom of the tread.

The new offering is dressed in an 80's inspired graffiti detailing across the entire shoe. The sandals arrive in a multi-colored pattern, with a white base and multiple colored graffiti prints all spelling out "Givenchy" and "GG" monikers in different fonts. The new sandals are made out of 100% rubber in both lining and silhouette use.

The sandals feature a debossed branding of the French luxury brand's lettering at the rear of the sandal, and arrive in an upturned toe section style. The front cutout foot-covered panel keeps you comfortable and provides support. Inculcating the summer aspects, the ankles and heels are exposed in a slide-like pattern.

The base is covered in cream colorways, which draws all the attention towards its 80's inspired graffiti tags dressed in blue, black, red, forest green, and more.

In addition to the camoflauge-patterned Monumental sneakers, another colorway launched alongside them is the Monumental Phosphorescent rubber sneakers. The Monumental mallow low-top shoes in phosphorescent rubber are dressed in ivory color and have a glow-in-the-dark phosphorescent matte rubber construction.

The monumental sneakers silhouette in both camoflauge and phosporescent patterns can be availed on the official e-commerce site of the French luxury label for a retail price of $750 in sizes 39 to 46. The graffiti-styled sandals can also be availed on the official e-commerce site of the label for a retail price of $495 in sizes 39 to 46.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far