Where to buy Off-White X MLB X New Era apparel collection? Price and more details explored 

The champion of high-end streetwear, Off-White recently joined forces with MLB and New Era Cap Style, marking the first engagement of the Italian fashion label with a professional sports league.

The Off-White x MLB x New Era apparel lineup dropped on June 16, 2022, and the complete range is currently available for purchase via the official website of Off-White as well as at its offline locations. The products in the collection are priced anywhere between $260 and $1,030.

Virgil Abloh diehards can even cop his meteor designs through authorized sellers like HBX, from June 16 onwards.

The new apparel lineup from Off-White x MLB x New Era was inspired by Virgil Abloh’s Meteor Hole design

The late designer Virgil Abloh was a visionary in the world of streetwear, and gave a new dimension to contemporary fashion with his out-of-the-box designs and masterpieces. Abloh's collaborative work with sportswear juggernauts like Nike and luxury vehicle brands like Mercedes earned him a foothold in the industry.

One of Abloh's quirky designs was motivated by Meteors, which has finally been brought forward to the mainstream by his fashion label, in partnership with Major Baseball League and New Era Cap style. This latest launch also marks Off-White’s official entry into sports league collabs.

The label took to Instagram to officially confirm its latest collaboration, describing it as introducing Abloh's distinctive cut-out hole design:

“Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh™ brings the iconic "Meteor Shower" premise to fashion tops, reimagined with Off-White aesthetic codes in a design that is both familiar and unexpected. The limited edition collab includes hoodies, fashion tops and caps, all featuring the Off-White™ meteor holes.”

The trio’s collection is comprised of hoodies, t-shirts, shirts, and snapback hats, each item adorned with the late designer’s “Meteor Shower” design.

Club logos are featured within Abloh's distinctive phrases on the apparel pieces, while huge round perforations are placed all across the baseball hats, coupled with branding touches adapted to the legacy of each team. The campaign was camera captured by Connor Cunningham, while the models of the shoot were styled by Veneda Carter.

The fashion label called its latest collection a shoutout to Abloh’s hometown club, Chicago Cubs.

Items offered under the trio’s latest capsule collection

Hats cost $260

T-Shirts cost $355

Hoodies cost $630

1) The hooded sweatshirts on offer are fashioned in three different colors: blue, white, and black. Each is priced at $630. A typography featuring “YOUR NAME” and “23” have been added on the rear side.

2) Next up are the T-shirts, which are marked at $355 apiece. Blue, black, and white textiles were employed to make these worn-like tees, which are embellished with the fashion brand's logos on the chest and hoodie-like lettering on the back.

3) The classic New Era panel caps are also adorned with meteor holes and Off-White’s insignia on the front. Each will cost you $260.

4) Lastly, shirts worth $1,030 apiece are also being offered in this collection. The three shirt styles have been dedicated to three different clubs - Dodgers, Chicago, and Marlins. There names are placed on the chest, alongside the considerable cut-out meteor holes.

