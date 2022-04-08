Virgil Abloh x Mercedes Project Maybach: Where to buy, price, and more about capsule collection

German luxury automotive brand Mercedes is finally wrapping up its collaboration with Virgil Abloh, following the release of the final celebratory edition of its Project Maybach. On Tuesday, April 5, Mercedes launched the final designs of its collaborative work with Virgil Abloh.

In 2021, Abloh began working with Gorden Wagener, Mercedes AG’s Chief Design Officer, and together they created the limited edition car and the capsule apparel collection.

In a press release, Wagener unfolded the significance and the idea behind Project Maybach, saying,

“The limited edition Maybach by Virgil Abloh exemplifies the symbiosis between innovative design and ultimate craftsmanship now available on the road.”

Virgil Abloh x Mercedes Project Maybach marked the end of the iconic partnership

The Project’s Mercedes-Maybach S-Class S680 4MATIC was originally designed by the legend himself, Virgil Abloh, before he succumbed to cardiac angiosarcoma on November 28 last year. To preserve it as an exclusive collector’s edition, only 150 units of the Mercedes S680 will be manufactured.

The exterior of the automobile features a dual-tone color combination inspired by the visionary. The interiors are also embellished with exquisitely designed seats.

Besides Mercedes Maybach, the latest capsule collection celebrates Abloh’s creative journey with Mercedes. The collection comprises of t-shirts, hoodies, gloves, crewneck sweaters, and snapback hats.

All the pieces are made with similar desert hues to that of the automobile. Manufactured with vintage-washed cotton, soft cotton fleece, and resilient canvas, the highly-coveted apparel collection is perfect for the hardiest adventurers.

The collection’s t-shirt retails for $489, while the snapback hats are priced at $399. The co-branded hoodies and crewneck sweaters are marked at $739 and $629, respectively.

Those interested in grabbing the limited edition pieces can get them from any of the three online stores, including Off-White, Farfetch, and Maybach Icons of Luxury. Apart from this, they are easily accessible via select markets and Off-White’s physical stores.

Mercedes seems more interested in fashion collabs

Earlier this year, Mercedes-AMG joined forces with Palace Skateboards and reimagined four iconic models of the automotive company. Each of which was dedicated to four significant cities across the globe, including Sunset LA, Space Horses Tokyo, Neon Fade New York, and Tiger London.

The two also released a limited edition capsule collection that featured t-shirts, jackets, hoodies, snapback hats, beanies, and trousers. All the stylish pieces in the collection were made in colors resembling the car designs.

