Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 Low: Everything we know so far 

The long-circulating rumors finally took shape when the collaborative Air Force 1 Low footwear designs of Billie Eilish x Nike surfaced recently on the internet. The highly coveted duo will now offer their two previous colorblockings through their Air Force 1 Low footwear pack.

The Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 Low footwear pack will supposedly drop two colorways, namely "Mushroom" and "Sequoia." These low-top pairs will be sold via the e-commerce websites of Nike, Billie Eilish, and a few other retail partners.

Fans can expect them to drop sometime in September 2022, as per some early reports, but hold onto your horses for the confirmation of official release dates. The price of this footwear is also kept under wraps.

Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 Low will be introduced in two colorways

Take a closer look at the Mushroom colorway (Image via @solebyjc/Instagram)

The Grammy Awardee, singer, and songwriter Billie Eilish has been actively collaborating with the shoe label since 2021. Last year, together, they reinterpreted Air Jordan 1 KO and Air Jordan 15 silhouettes. Following this, the widely acclaimed duo released their five-strap special Air Force 1 High "Mushroom" and "Sequoia" colorways earlier this year.

Billie is now ready to rock the sneaker market with her upcoming Air Force 1 Low patchwork colorblocking. This AF1 Low will mark her fourth shoe association with Nike, which is expected to arrive in 2022.

Earlier, in May 2022, a trusted sneaker insider, @Solebyjc, revealed the first glimpse of a "Mushroom" iteration of the collaborative lineup. It showcased the Bruce Kilgore-designed silhouette, revamped with patchwork embellishments.

小言 @ko_go_to Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Mushroom”

Color: Mushroom/Mushroom-Mushroom

Style Code: TBA

Release Date: 2022

Using eco-friendly materials, Billie reimagines the icon for her own Air Force 1 Low. The two colorways' tonal mushroom and sequoia-colored uppers are complimented nicely with the Nike Grind midsoles. Additionally, the synthetic nubuck uppers of the pairs are incorporated with repurposed material for a super-soft appearance and feel. This shoe was created with minimal environmental impact.

Developed by Nike, Nike Grind is an accumulation of recovered materials comprising pre-consumer production waste, repurposed post-consumer shoes from the Reuse-A-Shoe program, and unsaleable footwear. Nike Grind is designed to reduce waste and complete the rotation of a Nike product.

The softer shades are combined with the darker tones to highlight the patchwork detailing. Moreover, the branding tags added to different locations of the footwear make them more attractive. In this case, the Nike Air Force 1 swoosh branding is added to the tongue flaps, followed by 'Billie Eilish x Swoosh' printed on the insoles. Furthermore, the singer's signature is added to the lace dubrae.

On the rear sides, the shoes are complete with Nike Air embroidered logos on the heel tabs. Lastly, the similar mushroom and sequoia-toned Air sole units finish off the aesthetics.

Based on earlier images, these pairs will be delivered in customized shoe boxes with tilted human figure prints on top.

Stay tuned to the official website of the shoe company for quick updates on these newly designed Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 Low footwear designs. These pairs will be traded through Billie and Nike's online stores and a slew of affiliated retail merchants in the coming weeks.

