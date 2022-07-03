Where to buy Air Jordan 1 KO Grayscale shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

In recent times, NBA legend Michael Jordan’s shoe company has gradually added more fresh takes to its Air Jordan 1 KO portfolio, particularly from spring 2021 onwards. And most recently, this silhouette's striking “Syracuse” colorway debuted in 2022. Now, fans will finally witness the complete grayscale outfit of AJ1 KO styles. The impending launch features a classic color scheme of gray and white.

As of now, initial reports have revealed that this Air Jordan 1 KO Gray footwear edition will enter the sneaker market on Wednesday, July 17, 2022. Interested shoppers can cop them online via Nike's e-commerce stores and find them in other select retail locations. Each pair will cost $140.

Air Jordan 1 KO shoes get a Grayscale makeover for 2022 releases

Take a detailed look at the impending Grayscale sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Jordan Brand delivered the popular "Chicago" color scheme alongside the iteration created in partnership with the Grammy-awardee musician Billie Eilish of its KO range AJ1 in 2021.

The story of Air Jordan 1, as mentioned on Nike’s official web page, reads:

“Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took to the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will, while capturing the imaginations of fans worldwide.”

The arriving pairs of Air Jordan 1 KO are entirely wrapped in canvases featuring distinct hues. The tints of white and light gray predominantly cover the uppers. The toe boxes are fashioned in white, which is neatly outlined with gray textiles.

kiksnass @kiksnass Air Jordan 1 KO Receives a Full Grayscale Outfit bit.ly/33C6z6A take you to SSENSE || COP that on StockX > bit.ly/2MWkOGY Air Jordan 1 KO Receives a Full Grayscale Outfit bit.ly/33C6z6A take you to SSENSE || COP that on StockX > bit.ly/2MWkOGY https://t.co/EVY78KP4Hf

These pure platinum-esque gray elements then move up to make up the eyelets of the shoes. Moving on, pristine white tongue flaps are placed on top, surrounded by gray eyelets and covered by creamy white lace fasteners. The free ends of the tongues boast their Nike swoosh branding.

Next up are the inner linings achieved with black fabrics, while the footbed is white. These white insoles are stamped with black Nike swoosh markings for further details.

As you move towards the heel counters, you will see high-top collars employed with white canvas materials flaunting their Air Jordan wing logos. The logos are highlighted in black. Similarly, black-toned large-sized characteristic Nike swooshes are also placed on the medial side of the kicks. A minimal touch of soft beige color is visible underneath these collar areas.

Moreover, the crisp white midsoles are beautifully combined with the outer sole units, which are painted in lighter shades of gray. This finally accomplishes the minimal esthetics of the pairs.

Don’t forget to capture the classic color scheme sported by these Air Jordan 1 KO Grayscale sneakers. You can visit the official website of Nike on July 17, as they are expected to arrive on this date. Get them for $140.

For quick updates on this launch, fans can easily sign up to the brand’s web page.

Elsewhere, Jordan Brand is also getting ready for the upcoming release of its Air Jordan 1 High “Heirloom” sneakers. These OG AJ1 pairs will drop with a determined price tag of $170 each on September 17, 2022. Sneakerheads will be able to cop them from Nike’s shopping site as well as other select outlets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far