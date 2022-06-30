Where to buy Nina Chanel Abney x Jordan apparel and Air Jordan 2 collection? Price, release date and more details explored 

To give its beloved Air Jordan 2 silhouette a fresh look, Jordan Brand has enlisted the help of the artistic genius Nina Chanel Abney. The duo have worked flawlessly for the upcoming apparel and footwear assortment. Abney will introduce two reimagined pairs of Air Jordan 2, where one style will be high-top and the other will be low-cut.

The soon-to-be-released Nina Chanel Abney x Jordan collection will be launched on the market on July 8, 2022, at 7.30 am GMT. The pricing of this complete range will vary from as low as $14 to $225. These brilliantly executed pieces will be delivered via the e-commerce website of the Nike’s SNKRS app as well as by other online sellers.

Nina Chanel Abney created a wide selection of clothing items along with Air Jordan 2

Take a look at the items offered under the collection (Image via Nike)

This is what Nike says about its partner Nina Chanel Abney,

“Nina Chanel Abney's undefinable style steers the Air Jordan 2 into a bold new lane. Maintaining the sleek look of the '86 icon, this version harnesses Abney's artistic sensibility to make a powerful statement.”

The New York-based artist has beautifully adorned the apparel range, which offers hoodies, funnel neck tops, jackets, pants, sports brassiere, socks, bucket hats, and tees.

In addition to this, she also revamped the Air Jordan 2 and introduced “White and Gym Red” high-top and “White and Malachite” low-cut sneaker designs as a part of this collection.

Nina Chanel Abney x Air Jordan 2 “White and Gym Red”

Take a closer look at the high-top AJ2 white and red shoe (Image via Sportskeeda)

The product description on the Nike’s official web page reads,

“The rich mixture of textures on the upper is highlighted by artisan detailing, a new perf pattern and flashes of Gym Red. And check out the oversized hangtag, Abney's pop-surrealist take on a double-teamed MJ breaking free from defenders. Her illustration, full of angular figures and vibrant colors, jump to life from the ornate silver frame. The attention to detail doesn't stop there—the shoebox itself is covered in Abney's art, building anticipation for what's inside and serving another reminder that creativity can't be contained.”

The footwear seems to have a more simplified look with less piping and trimmings than we generally find on Air Jordan 2. The collars of these pairs are even raised a little higher than the customary design of the second silhouette. The faux snakeskin elements can be spotted on the lateral as well as on the medial sides of white leathery uppers. Further, the premium suedes are placed on the toecap and heel stripes.

Sneakerhead NG @Sneaker_NG Air Jordan 2 x Nina Chanel Abney (White and Gym Red)



Release Date: 8th of July 2022 Air Jordan 2 x Nina Chanel Abney (White and Gym Red)Release Date: 8th of July 2022 https://t.co/QKF2sKtPlw

The highly acclaimed Air Jordan Wing logo and heel counters are covered in red. Moving on, the Nike emblems are debossed in black on the heel counters. Eventually, the shoe design is accomplished with an aged Sail midsole, a gray and red outsole, and Nina's moniker on the insole units. The hangtag depicting Michael Jordan playing against the Lakers on the front match the rest.

The Nina Chanel Abney x Air Jordan 2 sneakers will be sold for $225.

Nina Chanel Abney x Air Jordan 2 Low “White and Malachite”

Take a closer look at the lower-cut AJ2 white and malachite sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

According to the brand's website, the Air Jordan 2 "White and Malachite" shoe description is as follows,

“The rich mixture of textures on the upper is highlighted by artisan detailing, a new perf pattern and flashes of Malachite. And check out the oversized hangtag, Abney's pop-surrealist take on a double-teamed MJ breaking free from defenders. Her illustration, full of angular figures and vibrant colors, jump to life from the ornate silver frame. The attention to detail doesn't stop there—the shoebox itself is covered in Abney's art, building anticipation for what's inside and serving another reminder that creativity can't be contained.”

These pairs are designed similar to the aforementioned high-tops. They sport a base constructed of white leather and an ankle section fashioned with high-quality leather that looks like snakeskin.

Sneakerhead NG @Sneaker_NG Air Jordan 2 Low x Nina Chanel Abney (White and Malachite)



Release Date: 8th of July 2022 Air Jordan 2 Low x Nina Chanel Abney (White and Malachite)Release Date: 8th of July 2022 https://t.co/Cq1EQmEb6G

It also encompasses sleek mid panels and toe boxes composed of superior gray nubuck. Identical hangtags with Abney's artwork on the front and her name stamped on green insoles complete the look.

This Nina Chanel Abney x Air Jordan 2 Low SE will be traded with a price tag of $200.

Apparel collection offers hoop-inspired versatile pieces

Hats and Hoodies are also introduced in this new range (Image via Nike)

Nina’s vivid artworks are a nod to the widely admired hoop culture as well as to the NBA legend Michael Jordan. Therefore, all the clothing items are emblazoned with large-sized colorful prints of “JORDAN 1991” and the player’s jersey number “23.” The description of their apparel collection on the brand’s website reads,

“Honoring the wide-reaching influence of hoops culture, our collab with Illinois-born and New York-based artist Nina Chanel Abney redefines classic off-court style. Her graphics feature vibrant colors and angular lines on versatile, highly wearable designs. Celebrate the universality of basketball—and the thrill of being 100% in your game.”

Continued as,

“Your 'fit needs a finishing touch. These Nina Chanel Abney accessories nod to off-court culture with an artistic edge.”

The Drop Date @thedropdate



More info: The NIKE X NINA CHANEL ABNEY AIR JORDAN 2 RETRO SE delivers a duo of the Jumpman’s second signature model, courtesy of the New York-based artist.More info: buff.ly/3QVGseQ The NIKE X NINA CHANEL ABNEY AIR JORDAN 2 RETRO SE delivers a duo of the Jumpman’s second signature model, courtesy of the New York-based artist. More info: buff.ly/3QVGseQ https://t.co/e064WVUkic

First, the $170 hoodies are offered in gray and black colorways. They are loaded with whimsical artworks of the artist on the front, back, and even on the sleeves.

Next up are the casual and funnel neck tops, both of which are marked at $100 apiece. The collection further added fancy jackets and pants, both labeled with $100 price tags. Exclusive innerwear brassiere for women is also offered under this range marked at $40 each. Fans can also pick everyday wear tees that will be available for $50.

Sneakerologue @Sneakerologue La collection Nina Chanel Abney x Air Jordan est prévue pour le 8 Juillet ! La collection Nina Chanel Abney x Air Jordan est prévue pour le 8 Juillet ! https://t.co/6mIahpKuAY

To accessorize your head-to-toe look, adjustable bucket hats and pairs of crew socks will also be dropped. While the former is marked at $32, the latter can be bought for $14 per pair.

