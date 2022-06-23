Where to buy Harry Styles X Gucci HA HA HA collection? Release date and more details explored

Earlier this year, the Milan Fashion Week showcased Harry Styles X Gucci’s highly anticipated collaborative lineup. Their recent partnership can be attributed to the long-time friendship of Gucci’s Creative Director and world-famous singer-cum-composer Harry Styles. Dubbed “HA HA HA,” their fashion assortment will be launched sometime in the coming months.

Although the Harry Styles X Gucci HA HA HA lineup has no official release date yet, it is set to arrive sometime in October 2022. The pricing details of these quirky and enticing designs are also currently under wraps, but they will be available in a few months on e-commerce sites as well as select physical locations of Gucci.

Harry Styles X Gucci HA HA HA collection name is derived from Harry and Alessandro’s initials

The HA HA HA collection offers a wide range of clothing and accessories (Image via Gucci)

Harry Styles, an erstwhile vocalist for the boy band One Direction, first came into contact with Alessandro around the time of the release of his debut solo album back in 2017.

Since then, they have had a long-standing exchange of ideas and individual artistic expressions, which they have now combined to create the 'HA HA HA Collection.' Even the title of this collection celebrates their friendship, as the initials of Harry and Alessandro were selected for the name of the “HA HA HA Collection.”

In its opening remarks of their upcoming collaboration, the Italian luxury fashion label said:

“Friendship, complicity, a unification of distinct creativities that meet along a shared border, exchanges, and contaminations of collective ideas. And the construction of the absolute pragmatism of bridges that form to connect different perspectives.”

Highlighting Harry’s offbeat fashion sense, Alessandro Michele commented:

“Harry has an incredible sense of fashion. Observing his ability to combine items of clothing in a way that is out of the ordinary compared to the required standards of taste and common sense and the homogenization of appearance, I came to understand that the styling of a look is a generator of differences and of powers, as are his reactions to the designs I have created for him, which he has always made his own; these reactions restore me with a rush of freedom every time,”

The two sides have worked closely to create these eye-catching chic designs, as they offer trench coats, pants, shirts, pullovers, blazers, headgear, trunks, shoes, neckpieces, bow ties, and more. Furthermore, all of these items are laden with either leopard-prints, checkered patterns, red cherry details, stripes, the highly coveted Gucci’s "double G” logo, or others.

The creative inclusion of Prince of Wales' checkered prints will be featured in the double-breasted outerwear, alongside the mother-of-pearl button fasteners on the shirts. These intricate elements elevate authentic English tailoring to even greater heights.

Alessandro also discussed how the idea of collaborating with Styles came to him as he stated:

“The idea of working together came to me one day while we were talking on the phone: I proposed creating a ‘dream wardrobe’ with him, starting from those small oddities that come together in childlike visions. We ended up with a mix of aesthetics from 1970s pop and bohemian to the revision of the image of the gentleman in an overturned memory of men’s tailoring.”

Going beyond traditional boundaries, this collection is fashioned with a variety of colored elements. Both muted tones like brown, gray, and beige as well as more vibrant tones such as yellow, green, and red, are used in these clothing pieces and accessories.

Fans will be able to get their hands on these fashionable pieces sometime in October this year and should stay tuned for further updates on the release date.

