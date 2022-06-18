Harry Styles pauses concert to find 'first ever school teacher' in crowd, thanks her for formative years

American singer-songwriter Harry Styles recently paused his concert at Emirates Old Trafford in England to try and locate his first ever school teacher, Mrs. Vernon. The 28-year-old singer stopped the show and asked his fans to help him in the endeavor. Once he found her, he expressed his gratitude saying:

"I’d just like to thank you for everything in those formative years."

How did Harry Styles find his teacher, and what did she reveal about him?

Addressing the crowd at the concert, Styles said:

“I’m going to ask a favor from you because I’d like to try and find someone in the audience. So, we’re going to get really quiet and I’m going to see if I can locate this person if you don’t mind helping me.”

Amid cheers from the crowd, he then went on to elaborate:

“My first-ever school teacher is here tonight. Her name’s Mrs. Vernon, and I believe she is in the crowd. We’re going to try and find her. If Mrs. Vernon is here. Are you here?”

Once Harry Styles located her, he excitedly said before dropping to his knees:

“Mrs. Vernon! How are you? I heard you’re retiring. I’d just like to thank you for everything in those formative years. Thank you so much. It means a lot to me that you’re here tonight.”

The video of the incident was taken by concertgoer @goodiesbyjenny and posted on TikTok.

In an interview with BBC Radio, Mrs. Vernon commented after the concert:

“It’s really touching. It was a really lovely thing that he did. It meant an awful lot.”

Speaking further about how Harry Styles fared in pre-school, she said:

“Harry was a real character. He was or could be a little bit cheeky… a bit of a cheeky monkey sometimes. I thought him when he was four and then he had his fifth birthday. He was very sociable and had lots of friends. He enjoyed lots of things in the classroom, but he loved music even then.”

After her notable revelation of Styles being into music from a very young age and embracing his extroverted personality since pre-school, she concluded her statement saying:

“He had a sparkle about him. He had a good sense of humour at four. You could tell he was going to go places.”

Trailer of Harry Styles' new movie My Policeman released

Prime Video has released the teaser for Harry Styles's new film, My Policeman. The movie is based on the 2012 novel of the same name, written by Bethan Roberts.

The plot is set in 1950s Britain and follows Styles' character Tom, a gay police officer who falls in love with a museum curator named Patrick. Marion, a schoolteacher, falls in love with Tom, and he ends up marrying her due to the societal constraints of the time. Years later, Marion discovers that Tom is still in love with Patrick and she becomes jealous which leads to events that disrupt and change their lives forever.

