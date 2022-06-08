Melancholic but grand: MV teaser of BTS' Yet to Come, takes over the internet

We’re inching closer to the release of BTS’ highly-anticipated comeback title track - Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment).

As part of their anthology album Proof, the K-pop megastars released the first music video teaser for the title track on June 8 KST, leaving fans gushing. Following the teaser drop, four out of the top five trends on worldwide Twitter charts were related to the title track, with #YetToComeMvTeaser1, #BTS_Proof, #TheMostBeautifulMoment and #Jungkook occupying the first, second, third, and fifth ranks respectively.

The teaser, which ends with Jungkook's chorus verse, has a serene, melancholic aura to it, as members stand against the background of a bright blue sky.

Exploring the details of the music video teaser for BTS' comeback title track Yet to Come

In HYBE's first music video teaser for Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment), the members are shown strolling and enjoying the breeze against various backgrounds, such as a beach and a desert. V, SUGA and Jungkook stand out from the lot.

While others are dressed in casuals, V looks immaculate in a suit, with a red rose in hand. SUGA stands on a red box, which seems to be a cabinet of sorts, with flowers on one side. Finally, Jungkook places his hands close to his face to focus on something afar.

In the chorus, the maknae sings,

“You and our best moment is yet to come.”

From an entire campaign on Spotify, an Apple Music radio show, to releases of old practice choreography videos, Proof has been the subject of a grand promotion, quite unlike any other for a K-pop music release. In the meantime, fans are also being treated to content from Festa, making June an exciting month for ARMYs.

Fans react to the MV teaser

The half-a-minute clip has enough content for ARMYs to connect it with the Bangtan Universe (BU). Common consensus seems to be that the group is taking listeners back to the HYYH aka Hwa Yang Yeon Hwa era.

Needless to say, fans have been drawing parallels between the group’s Yet to Come teaser outfits and their previous music videos, creating and building on theories. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

agust d⁷ @pjmyoongii yet to come parallels:

dna

spring day

i need u

young forever

hyyh on stage: prologue yet to come parallels:dnaspring dayi need uyoung forever hyyh on stage: prologue https://t.co/ZKXcPifDyR

Looking ahead at future releases

The next content release in line is another music video teaser for the title track on June 9, midnight KST. This particular teaser will be released on YouTube Shorts. The official music video and the album is supposed to drop on June 10, at 1 PM KST.

Simultaneously, fans will also be receiving content from Spotify’s PurpleU series.

So far, a film launch has been scheduled for June 9, exclusive playlist clips of the four new songs in the anthology (Intro, Yet to Come, Run BTS, For Youth) for June 10, and an exclusive interview, among other undisclosed activities.

BIGHIT MUSIC also recently announced that BTS will return to domestic music shows for their comeback promotions after two long years.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far