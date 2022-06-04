"We planned to go to Mumbai": BTS reveals that India was part of world tour 2020 plans

BTS’ comeback promotions revealed, inarguably, the most exciting news for Indian ARMYs. The country was on the group’s world tour concert list back in 2020. If it weren't for the pandemic, the Dynamite septet would have visited India, particularly Mumbai, for their Map of The Soul ON:E world tour.

The group revealed this piece of information in a Spotify interview, as part of their promotions for the upcoming anthology album Proof. The K-pop septet talked about the many countries they had decided to tour before the COVID-19 pandemic took place and listed India alongside others. The group’s leader, RM, even mentioned Mumbai as the city where they planned to hold a concert.

"And India, we planned to go to Mumbai."

"After 'ON' our goal was to go on tour for a year traveling several countries in other continents like Australia..Barcelona, South America, India..And then the pandemic began."

Indian ARMY’s are over the moon as BTS reveals that they were planning to visit the country

BTS Quotes Archive⁷ @btsqtsarchive they planned to go australia, barcelona, south america, and india mumbai but because of pandemic their plans were canceled. they planned to go australia, barcelona, south america, and india mumbai but because of pandemic their plans were canceled. 😭 https://t.co/rIVaLeHW9U

BTS’ Map of the Soul ON:E world tour was announced in January 2020 and it was going to kick off in April 2020 in Seoul, South Korea. The tour included 38 concerts across the world. The locations that were announced spanned across North America, Europe, and Asia.

The tour date announcement poster featured a blank space with only a question mark, and fans wondering which venue it could be. Now, Indian ARMYs think it might just have been their country on the list.

Spotify’s latest promotional clip for BTS reveals the members talking about countries they would have visited for their world tour. Among the many names, Mumbai, India, stood out for the thousands of Indian ARMYs.

The Butter group's Indian fandom has showcased their unparalleled love and support for the K-pop septet over the years, and the facts are in. A report by Korea JoongAng Daily found that India was the second-highest country that streamed BTS’ official music videos, including lyric videos, for the duration of March 2021 to February 2022.

Streaming data by Korea JoongAng Daily

A whopping 1.6 billion views came from India, second only to Japan’s 2.04 billion views. These views overtook countries that usually hold the K-pop giants' concerts, such as the United States (911 million) and Korea (768 million), by a huge margin.

Moreover, Indian fans were ecstatic to know that HYBE and the septet considered India a potential market. Take a look at how fans reacted to the reveal below.

anju⁷✰ (slow 📚) @jjksceo . THEY ARE GOING TO RELEASE NEW WORLD TOUR DATES SO LET'S JUST DON'T LOOSE HOPE 🤞 ALL THIS TIME..... THE QUESTION MARK WAS MUMBAI.... I'M GONNA SCREAM. THE FIRST EVER CHANCE INDIAN ARMYs GOT TO SEE BTS LOST CUZ OF THAT MF COVID. THEY ARE GOING TO RELEASE NEW WORLD TOUR DATES SO LET'S JUST DON'T LOOSE HOPE 🤞 ALL THIS TIME..... THE QUESTION MARK WAS MUMBAI.... I'M GONNA SCREAM. THE FIRST EVER CHANCE INDIAN ARMYs GOT TO SEE BTS LOST CUZ OF THAT MF COVID 😭. THEY ARE GOING TO RELEASE NEW WORLD TOUR DATES SO LET'S JUST DON'T LOOSE HOPE 🤞🙏 https://t.co/rltSNiCjSK

mich @btsdesi me at the bts concert in mumbai after selling my kidney, my dads car and my house



me at the bts concert in mumbai after selling my kidney, my dads car and my house https://t.co/SEB85218km

saks @kthpvt BTS KNOW MUMBAI THEY WERE GONNA VISIT US FOR TOUR..ITS GONNA HAPPEN LIKE A HUGE DESI ARMYS MEET UP AND CONCERT AND WE WILL ALL ATTEND IDC BTS KNOW MUMBAI THEY WERE GONNA VISIT US FOR TOUR..ITS GONNA HAPPEN LIKE A HUGE DESI ARMYS MEET UP AND CONCERT AND WE WILL ALL ATTEND IDC

harshi⁷💜✨ ig• btsinutopia @bts_bangtan_007

STFU FOR THE MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR BTS HAD DECIDED TO COME TO MUMBAI, INDIA STFU FOR THE MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR BTS HAD DECIDED TO COME TO MUMBAI, INDIA 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭https://t.co/7wrPdBooSg

Tan⁷🍷 @agustdsslut Attended BTS concert in mumbai after selling my house Attended BTS concert in mumbai after selling my house https://t.co/nVzhEX7vW3

Varshini⁷ | HAPPY PRIDE 🏳️‍🌈(*˘︶˘*).｡*♡ @impasta2505 I just know y'all are ready to sell ur mom's jewels, your parents' house and car to go to Mumbai when BTS come for tour I just know y'all are ready to sell ur mom's jewels, your parents' house and car to go to Mumbai when BTS come for tour https://t.co/YnOAHgP7ie

㋡💿 @stigmanoire if in 2019 yall had said "WAKE UP BTS IN MUMBAI" i would've giggled and sighed and gone back to sleep if in 2019 yall had said "WAKE UP BTS IN MUMBAI" i would've giggled and sighed and gone back to sleep https://t.co/KH0LosFYbV

Meanwhile, there have been speculations of the K-pop giants holding a world tour in the third quarter of this year. Now that Indian fans know that there was a confirmed plan for their country to be on the world tour list, expectations are at an all-time high for any tour venue announcements in the future. There is no doubt that Indian fans will be on the lookout.

twice fans mumbai @tozakivy next time when bts plan a world tour (including south asian nations) India will definitely be included with MUMBAI being a top choice. mumbaikar armys we won next time when bts plan a world tour (including south asian nations) India will definitely be included with MUMBAI being a top choice. mumbaikar armys we won 😭 https://t.co/vOyzVIaaH8

BTS will soon be making their highly-awaited Korean comeback with their anthology album Proof, due for release on June 10.

Fans worldwide are reeling under all the content that the K-pop septet is releasing as part of their album promotions for the album and debut anniversary celebrations.

