Who is Broderick Jones? American Song Contest singer's Pokemon U has 34 million views on YouTube

The American Song Contest is giving all the contestants a platform for worldwide recognition for their singing talent, be it a newbie or an already established singer in their respective states.

One such contestant who will audition on March 28, 2022, for the American Song Contest to prove his mettle to the judges is Broderick Jones, whose track Pokemon U has 34 million views on YouTube.

All About American Song Contest Singer Broderick Jones

Olathe Kansas native Broderick Jones, who wishes to become “biggest artist out of Kansas”, will reach the stage mixing pop, soul and R&B and try to captivate the audience with his singing talent at the American Song Contest on Monday.

The singer-songwriter Jones released his first single in 2014 called Cuddle and soon became a hit among the locals with his music. After the initial success, he launched his first EP Me in 2017.

The self-proclaimed hopeless romantic has also featured on track like Moonlighting by FAREOH, Give Me Love by Kyle Braun and Bad for Asking by QSTNMKRS.

Continuing his musical journey, Jones released another 6 song EP Stories Untold in 2019 and his first full album, Maybe Tomorrow, in 2021.

But one track that made him an overnight success and changed his musical career was his it’s different’s trap remix Pokemon Ü in 2016, which got 34 million-plus plays as of writing on YouTube alone.

Speaking to escunited.com about his incredible track and how it impacted his career growth, the singer said:

“That song really changed my life because without that I wouldn’t know crvv, which is one of my brothers. A guy who’s believed in me from the jump and allowed me to be me and bring my vision to life. I probably wouldn’t have met Calio or any other producer who used my voice on their beats during that time! Truly blessed to have been a part of that. And also it gave me credibility in a sense to myself. It was proof that it was possible. That anything is possible.”

With his “Truthful, catchy, refreshing, relatable” music the singer released his recent single, XYZ, in November 20, 2021.

Known for his gravitating stage performances and smooth vocals, Jones is all set to captivate the listeners once again with his solo performances on the American Song Contest stage and represent the Sunflower state of Kansas with pride next week.

