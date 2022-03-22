Who is Michael Bolton from American Song Contest? Connecticut singer is a multiple GRAMMY Awards winner

Singer Michael Bolton is one of the 56 contestants to participate in NBC’s American Song Contest. He won over viewers’s hearts with his performance in the premiere episode.

The 69-year-old is a talented and experienced artist who has won two GRAMMY Awards for Best Pop Male Vocal Performance and has four nominations. Bolton has also received six American Music Awards, three Emmy Awards nominations and his own Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

His bio on NCB’s site further mentioned his achievements as a songwriter. It reads:

“As a songwriter, he has earned more than 24 BMI and ASCAP Awards, including Songwriter of the Year and the Hitmakers Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame.”

Throughout his career, Bolton has sold over 75 million records.

Michael Bolton’s net worth

Born and raised in New Haven, Connecticut, Michael Bolton began his music career in 1975 as a hard rock and heavy metal vocalist. In the late 80s, he switched to pop-rock ballads.

Over the years, his songs ranked high on the charts and his music was critically acclaimed. Apart from music, he also set foot in the reality television and film worlds. Bolton appeared in cameo roles in Two and a Half Men and Meet Wally Sparks along with being a participant in Dancing with the Stars season 11. The Westport resident helmed a documentary, American Dream: Detroit, that garnered appreciation from all over.

With a successful career, Bolton has an estimated net worth of $80 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Meanwhile, the philanthropist will be seen competing with 55 contestants in American Song Contest. He represents his hometown, Connecticut. The show, which premiered on Monday, showcased Bolton performing an original song titled Beautiful World, which left fans impressed.

How did fans react to Bolton’s performance?

Viewers loved Bolton's voice in Beautiful World. They praised the Connecticut singer on social media and wished for him to last till the end of the competition.

Take a look at the fans' reaction:

Mega Really Cool Kid 🇦🇱🇸🇪🇬🇷 @HoldMeCloserrrr Now I'm rooting for them to qualify The way I was ready to hate on Connecticut when Bolton was announced but he actually had a great actNow I'm rooting for them to qualify #AmericanSongContest The way I was ready to hate on Connecticut when Bolton was announced but he actually had a great act 😭 Now I'm rooting for them to qualify #AmericanSongContest

Theo @Theo55E @Variety Congrats to NBC. The show has top-notch production values, good hosts, etc. Thanks to Michael Bolton for adding star quality to a lackluster lineup of unknowns. ASC holds up to ESC on most levels. Huestons entry for RI was the obvious stand out! #AmericanSongContest @Variety Congrats to NBC. The show has top-notch production values, good hosts, etc. Thanks to Michael Bolton for adding star quality to a lackluster lineup of unknowns. ASC holds up to ESC on most levels. Huestons entry for RI was the obvious stand out! #AmericanSongContest

DryedMangoez @dryedmangoez AleXa (OK) and Michael Bolton (CT) get my 10 votes on #AmericanSongContest . It's not going to be as wild and crazy as Eurovision, but it's still fun. Especially with such a diverse mix of music. AleXa (OK) and Michael Bolton (CT) get my 10 votes on #AmericanSongContest. It's not going to be as wild and crazy as Eurovision, but it's still fun. Especially with such a diverse mix of music.

T. Ponce @mauimami

#AmericanSongContest Michael Bolton showing some of the young artists how to write a fully formed, complete song. Michael Bolton showing some of the young artists how to write a fully formed, complete song. #AmericanSongContest

AdamIra @Adamitchybike #AmericanSongContest I definitely will vote/choose Michael Bolton that perform great in live rather than #Alexa lip sync and autotune..America need to vote and choose wisely for real #talent ,real #voice I definitely will vote/choose Michael Bolton that perform great in live rather than #Alexa lip sync and autotune..America need to vote and choose wisely for real #talent,real #voice #AmericanSongContest

American Song Contest airs every Monday

American Song Contest is a Eurovision-inspired music competition. Contenders have to perform original songs every week in a live competition that consists of three rounds: Qualifying rounds, Semi Finals and Grand Finale.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

“An incredible solo artist, duo, DJ or a band will represent each location and will perform a new, original song, celebrating the different styles and genres across America.”

The music reality show features a mix of singers; some without global recognition, while others are popular artists. American Song Contest is hosted by famous rapper Snoop Dogg and American Idol judge Kelly Clarkson.

A new episode will air every Monday on NBC at 8.00 pm ET. Viewers can vote for their favorite participant via NBC’s app, network’s site, or TikTok.

