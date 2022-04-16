Gucci x MLB merch drop: Release date, where to buy, and more about the new collab

Gucci's Alessandro Michele is expanding his label's maximalist gaze with a collaboration with MLB (Major League Baseball). The Gucci x MLB collaboration will go live on April 22, 2022, exclusively on Gucci Vault.

Gucci announced the collaboration on their website, vault.gucci.com, on April 14, 2022. Gucci unveiled the collection with a teaser that showcased fuzzy baseball caps, oversized plush hoodies, varsity jackets, and python baseball caps. Knowing Alessandro Michele, we are in for more surprises.

More about the Gucci x MLB merch drop on Vault

Alessandro Michele for Gucci x Major league baseball merch (Image via Gucci Vault)

It is safe to say that Alessandro Michele is as big on sports as fashion. Gucci's creative director is gearing up to play ball and link up with the Major League Baseball Association for the second time and this time, it is exclusively for the Vault, which launched back in 2021 as the label's experimental online concept store.

At the Italian fashion house's last fall/winter 2018 show, the runway was taken over by the New York Yankees-inspired coats, hats, beanies, and more, where the "NY" logo took over the collection, and there have been hints of a forthcoming Major League Baseball collaboration.

Although the New York Yankees are allegedly Michele's favorite team, as he is frequently seen donning baseball caps, there is more to the upcoming Gucci x MLB collection.

For the Gucci x MLB collaboration, we see branding of different Major League Baseball teams featuring upon the apparel collection. Some of the Major League Baseball teams seen upon the apparel pieces are the Los Angeles Angels, New York Yankees, and San Francisco Giants decorating the zip-up hooded jackets and varsity jackets.

In the campaign video, we see visuals of models dropping the upcoming apparel pieces from their hands onto the ground. The collection also includes accessories lined with headwear. The collection's hats are playful and chic with the construction of materials such as snakeskin and green sherpa.

The two hats seen in the campaign video were taken over by co-branded labels. Back in February, we saw Michele achieve the task of amalgamating luxury fashion with sportswear, in his collaboration with Adidas. The Gucci x Adidas collection on the FW22 runway was a complete sporty-chic vibe proving Michele's love for sports and athletics.

Fans and enthusiasts also saw Gucci's and Major League Baseball's relationship slowly developing with the star of the FW18 presentation, which was followed by a limited-edition New York Yankee capsule in 2019.

Although the prices and the full collection haven't been disclosed yet, one can soon see updates of the upcoming collaboration exclusively on Vault on April 22, 2022.

Edited by Somava Das