10KTF Gucci Grail: 3 things to know about Gucci’s latest NFT project

Gucci unveiled a new project in the metaverse through its vault in collaboration with Wagmi-san for its 10KTF Gucci Grail NFT. The latest initiative by the Italian luxury fashion house was unveiled for its official look on March 24, 2022.

The 10KTF Gucci Grail aims to widen the experience of the label's Gucci Vault. Gucci's experimental space latest venture comes after the Supergucci and LaVeste projects.

3 things to know about 10KTF Gucci Grail NFT

1) Gucci x Wagmi-san collaboration

Gucci is collaborating with the a digital-native designer who is based in the new Tokyo of Metaverse, Wagmi-san. Wagmi-san is a much-revered NFT insider, and thus a collaboration with digital artisans gives Gucci a great headstart and a sturdier foothold into the Web3.

As part of the project, Alessandro Michele, Gucci's creative director's avatar, travels to the New Tokyo metaverse after being invited by Wagmi-san. Now, Alessandro Michele's avatar creates two outfits inspired by the real-life Gucci Love Parade and Gucci Aria collection in different colors.

These clothes will be reserved for NFT buyers who want to wear personalized Gucci outfits in parallel digital worlds.

2) The Gucci Grail is limited to the users with PFP

The digital outfit curated by Gucci is personalized for those users who own a PFP, "Picture for Proof", an NFT profile used by the digital-world collectors as a portrait, or as an expression of technological and artistic talent in the Web3.

The 11 NFT selected collections for the 10KTF Gucci Grail PFP's include the Gutter Cat Gang, the World of Women, the Cool Cats, the 0N1 Force, the Bored Ape Yacht Club, the Bored Ape Kennel Club, the Mutant Ape Yacht Club,the Pudgy Penguins, the Cryptoadz, the Wolf Game, and the Forgotten Runes Wizards Cult (Forgotten souls excluded).

The Gucci x Wagmi-san collection is targeted towards those already involved in the W3 community. The collaboration from the Italian luxury fashion house is not aimed at bringing in newcomers or creating singularly Gucci NFTs.

3) A magic globe as the NFT Mint Pass

Gucci's creative director Alessandro Michele gifted a digital magic globe to the artist Wagmi-san. This magic globe was offered to buy to three groups of people. members who are part of the Gucci Vault Discord community, PFP holders in the digital world, and the people who live in the digital New Tokyo world, where Wagmi-san is based.

The holders of the Magic Globe will be multiplied by a factor of 5000, which later becomes a 10KTF Gucci Grail Mint Pass. The collaborative creations of Allesandro Michele and Wagmi-san will be available to those who hold this Mint Pass.

The Mint Pass will transform into a personalized and unique NFT which will be crafted by Wagmi-san and envisioned by Alessandro Michele. Once a digital consumer clicks to redeem the Mint Pass, they will receive a placeholder, which are finally revealed on March 23, 2022 via the website.

After being redeemed, these magical globe holders will be able to see the customized outfit and receive a digital avatar in a Gucci look created by Wagmi-san in his meta-atelier. Each Mint Pass/ Magic Globe was available to buy at the cost of 1 ETH (ethereum), which cost more than $3000 USD.

