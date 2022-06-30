Where to buy Air Jordan 4 Seafoam shoes? Release date and more details explored 

According to recent updates, the Air Jordan 4 will be released with a "Seafoam" color palette next spring on February 23, 2023. The previously unveiled "Fire Red" shade of the fourth classic silhouette inspired the entire design of these women's unique sneakers.

These Seafoam Air Jordan 4 WMNS exclusives will be dropped on the sneaker markets in February next year. Curious buyers can easily access these footwear pieces from Nike’s SNKRS app, alongside a few other retail outlets. As of now, the determined price of each pair is $200.

Air Jordan 4 features a fresh Seafoam makeup for the 2023 release

With the introduction of "Midnight Navy," "Military Black," "Canyon Purple," "Infrared," and "Black Canvas" in 2022, Tinker Hatfield's invention has already undergone numerous modern transformations. This silhouette is now going to have a "Seafoam" color scheme.

As already mentioned, the "Fire Red" shade of AJ4 functioned as the basis for these shoes. The main change is that the upcoming edition will be decorated with a pastel green color that resembles seafoam rather than the Fire Red variant's red accent.

This is what the Jordan Brand says about the evolution of its fourth timeless silhouette:

“The Air Jordan IV was the first global market release of the franchise. Another first, the shoe appeared in Spike Lee's film Do the Right Thing, transcending the game of basketball to make a significant impact on pop culture. All eyes were on Jordan as he continued to rise.”

Jordanheads would probably know that a similar color-blocking was recently seen on the original Air Jordan 1 High shoes. These high-tops were launched in August 2021. We are currently witnessing similar makeup being given to the fourth shoe of the Jordan Brand.

On June 1, 2022, a popular Jordan insider, Zsneakerheadz, shared the mock-up images of these upcoming Air Jordan 4 Seafoam shoes on its IG handle.

Predominantly, hues of white, seafoam and dark ash are employed to achieve the esthetics of the shoes. The leather uppers are painted white majorly. Following this, the hits of namesake seafoam green and black are placed all across the shoe.

The white toes are complimented nicely with white netting on the tongue flaps as well as on the laterals of the top. The other half of the tongues are embellished with greenish Jumpman logos. Close to the tongues, the TPU eyelets of the eponymous hue are positioned to hold the pristine white laces. Similar black TPU fittings are also used on the medial sides and on the heel counters.

Underneath the TPU attachment on the heel tabs, the Jumpman emblem once again arrives to finish off the rear sides. The black midsoles are combined with the elements of green and white. These midsole units also boast admirable Air Units that are discernible towards the heel areas. Eventually, the soft gray outer sole components band perfectly with the midsoles and accomplish the sneaker design.

Don’t forget to capture these arriving women’s limited-edition Air Jordan 4 WMNS “Seafoam” sneakers on the e-commerce sites of Nike’s SNKRS app, in addition to the select retail outlets. Scheduled for February 23, 2023, each pair can be fetched for $200 following their launch.

