Where to buy Air Jordan 4 Black Canvas shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

After debuting their “Zen Master,” “Military Black,” and “Infrared” takes on the fourth iconic silhouette of Michael Jordan, the Air Jordan brand is now prepping for their “Black Canvas” sneaker release.

The forthcoming Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas” is slated to arrive on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Curious buyers can cop these shoes on the Nike’s SNKRS app, alongside a few authorized merchants. As of now, each pair is expected to fetch $210.

Air Jordan 4 receives a Black Canvas makeover

Take a detailed look at the Black Canvas shoes (Image via Twitter/@sneakeralerthd)

Air Jordan 4 was inducted into the Jordans catalogue back in 1989. Tinker Hatfield’s contemporary and beloved shoe design will be wrapped in solid black canvas for the latest edition.

The story of Air Jordan 4, on the official website of Nike, states the following:

“Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took to the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will, while capturing the imaginations of fans worldwide.”

Although this is not a new model, it appears that 2022 will be a great year for the duo of Canvas and Air Jordan 4, as the "Blank Canvas" palette was released in February this year.

Earlier, in 2022, a few popular Jordan insiders, namely @prvt.selection, @knowing_kicks, and @zsneakerheadz, shared a detailed look at the upcoming Black Canvas Air Jordans.

These bold black shoes boast different elements of black all over. The toe boxes are constructed of namesake black canvas, contoured with akin velvety fabrics. While the canvas front gives a matte appearance, the velvet, on the other hand, has ample amounts of sheen.

In addition to black, hues of white and grey are also employed to make these canvas designs. Adjacent to the toes, the grey eyelets are positioned to hold solid black laces. These grey eyelets are fashioned with TPU.

SoleCollector.com @SoleCollector A detailed look at the upcoming “Black Canvas” Air Jordan 4. [📸: knowing_kicks/IG] A detailed look at the upcoming “Black Canvas” Air Jordan 4. [📸: knowing_kicks/IG] https://t.co/CgnN9f35CY

The textile tongue flaps and its nearby areas are enveloped in black netting. The free end of the tongue flaps are emblazoned with the characteristic Jumpman insignias with minimal red details.

These red tints can also be seen on the black inner soles. The complete monotone inner lining as well as the footbed are spruced up with these red Jumpman logos placed on the insoles.

The heel counters sport a TPU cutout on the tabs with the white Jumpman logo embroidered underneath.

Grey accents are also used to adorn the forefoot. The front part of the midsoles appears grey, which perfectly compliments the shades of solid black canvas. On the rear side, the midsole boasts white and translucent composition. The customary Air Units are prominent from the glassy section of midsoles.

Eventually, the sneaker is finished off with black outsoles. The base of these outsole units are adorned with all the colors you see on the uppers, precisely red, grey, black, and white.

Set your reminder for the arrival of Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas” sneaker. Catch them on August 27, 2022. These $210 pairs will be easily purchasable via the e-commerce of Nike’s SNKRS app as well as other affiliated stores.

In related news, the shoe company is also gearing up for the official drop of other fresh and alluring colorways of AJ4, namely WMNS “Canyon Purple” and “Midnight Navy.” While the former is set for August 11, 2022, the latter will be released on October 1, 2022.

The pricing will be different for both pairs. The Canyon Purple colorway will be available for $200, whereas the Midnight Navy will cost you $210.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far