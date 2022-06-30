5 enticing Air Jordan 7 colorways of all time

Michael Jordan first revealed his Air Jordan 7 silhouette, when he was on his way to becoming a global icon. These shoes were another achievement of the legendary designer Tinker Hatfield, who immensely contributed to the Jordan’s sneaker catalog.

The story and design of the seventh iconic silhouette, as mentioned on the brand’s web page, reads:

“As MJ's prominence rose, the AJ VIl steered the Air Jordan line in a new direction. In an effort to distinguish Air Jordan from Nike as a whole, the shoe saw two daring omissions by design exterior Nike branding and a visible Air window. Foreshadowing even bigger changes to come, the Air Jordan line now began to be marketed separately from Nike Basketball.”

The sportswear titan releases a variety of unique and eccentric hues of the Air Jordan 7 every year. Like the previous year, the Jordan brand has now decided to launch a fourth appearance of "Cardinal," one of its most well-known iterations. The sneaker, which was first released in 1992, will be reissued once more due to its immense popularity and demand.

As the shoe manufacturer works to get ready for the next release, let's take a look back at some of the most highly anticipated Air Jordan 7 releases in the past.

Top five colorways of Air Jordan 7 dropped over the years

1) Air Jordan 7 Barcelona Days

Take a closer look at the AJ7 Barcelona Days shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

These Air Jordan 7 “Barcelona Days” shoes were added to the Jordan line on Saturday, April 25, 2015. Marked at $190 per pair, these shoes were sold via the Jordan Brand retailers.

This Air Jordan 7 was inspired by the way the Barcelona skyline looked during daytime.

Barcelona had hosted the 1992 Olympics, when the "Dream Team" crushed the field and took home a gold medal. It was during this time that MJ was seen sporting a pair of the Air Jordan 7 "Barcelona Days" sneakers.

The color scheme of this footwear boasted Dark Grey, Wolf Grey, Total Orange, and Turquoise Blue, which accomplished the design of these shoes.

The premium nubuck uppers of the shoe featured light gray on the toes, while the deeper shade of gray made the eyelets, laces, and tongue flaps. The JORDAN lettering was prominent on the tongues, which were decorated with hits of blue, orange, and red. The ankles were adorned with turquoise Jumpman logos.

2) Air Jordan 7 Sweater

Take a closer look at the AJ7 Sweater shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

This AJ7 “Sweater” colorway arrived with the onset of the winter of 2015. Launched on November 14, 2015, these stylish sneaker designs were offered for the price of $190 by select Jordan brand sellers.

The trendy “Sweater” that Michael Jordan sported for a McDonald’s advert with legendary basketball player Larry Bird formed the basis of these Air Jordan 7s.

This AJ7 arrived with a white upper that can be seen sporting a lot of vibrant shades similar to the sweater. Bright Concord, Sky Blue, tint of gold, and crimson were among the colors featured in the shoe design.

ザフリ イクワン @wnnn_ Size 7uk dm for the detail. Air Jordan 7 Retro / Sweater / Men’s basketballSize 7uk dm for the detail. Air Jordan 7 Retro / Sweater / Men’s basketball 🏀 Size 7uk dm for the detail. https://t.co/jHVooMmz3T

The shoe laces were black, and the midsole peaks were red and black. On the ankle collar, a red Jumpman was added, while the Jordan lettering on the tongues was made up of Concord and Red touches. The '23' mark on the heel, which coincidentally went parallel to the red heel tab, completed the aesthetic of the footwear.

3) Air Jordan 7 Reflections of the Champion

Take a closer look at the AJ7 Reflections of the Champion shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

One of the most popular AJ7 pairs were made public on June 8, 2019. The shoes, loaded with sheeny metallic silver finish were offered for $225 per pair, and were sold by the partnering sellers of Nike as well as by its official e-commerce site.

The description of this Reflections of a Champion colorway on the Nike’s e-commerce website says:

“During MJ’s first three-peat he won three rings, three scoring titles and three finals MVPs. Jordan Brand celebrates the Air Jordan VI, VII and VIII by delivering premium and reflective materials with detailed craftsmanship inspired by MJ’s historic 1991-1993 championship run.”

This Air Jordan 7 "Reflections of a Champion" colorway paid homage to the sneaker designs that Michael Jordan sported on the court in his first three-peat playoff series from 1991 to 1993.

This footwear was evocative of the well-known 1992-released AJ7 "Cardinal" rendition. Just in place of a white leather base which was used in the “Cardinal” style, the base of this special edition was dressed in shining 3M luminous materials. The Cardinal Red and Gold accents were applied as final details. Lastly, the rubber sole units were created using bold black tones.

4) Air Jordan 7 Tinker Alternate

Take a closer look at the AJ7 Tinker Alternate shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The “Tinker Alternate” rendition of the seventh shoe was introduced on August 6, 2016. These $190 Air Jordans were sold by multiple sellers of Jordan brands, alongside Nike’s retail locations.

To coincide with the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, which was held from August 5 to August 21, this alternate iteration of the iconic Air Jordan 7 Olympic was offered.

This distinctive colorway of the sneaker was dreamed up by legendary Nike designer Tinker Hatfield. When compared to its original version, the underlays for this had more pronounced blue touches.

The top of this “Tinker Alternate” color-blocking was made of high-quality leather, which offered a strong patriotic appearance. The upper was predominantly white, with blue nubuck used for its textured surfaces. Even more blue hits were prominent on the ankle areas as well as on the outsole units.

The dazzling red highlights were added to the midsole elements more conspicuously to complete the USA-inspired color scheme. The tongue flaps, lace tips, and Jumpman branding around the ankle boasted metallic gold accents, which tied everything together.

5) Air Jordan 7 Pantone

Take a closer look at the AJ7 Pantone shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

This monotone blue AJ7 edition was put to the sneaker market on April 29, 2017. Each pair of them had a $190 price tag. They were made available via affiliated sellers of the Jordan label as well as by Nike.

This “Pantone” colorway appeared to be heavily influenced by the similar colorway of the Air Jordan 9 Low “Pantone” edition, which debuted in June 2016.

The special variant, which profiled a university blue and white color scheme, was believed to be a tribute to Michael Jordan’s alma institution, the University of North Carolina.

Refresh PGH @RefreshPGH Size 9.5 'Pantone' Air Jordan 7 (2017) / $180 / Available now in-store and online at RefreshPGH.com . Open Monday-Saturday 12-6PM. 5450 Penn Ave. PGH PA 15206. Size 9.5 'Pantone' Air Jordan 7 (2017) / $180 / Available now in-store and online at RefreshPGH.com. Open Monday-Saturday 12-6PM. 5450 Penn Ave. PGH PA 15206. https://t.co/qHw2TBHoWd

The namesake Pantone blue covered the complete uppers. It looked like it was composed of nubuck. The white Jumpman logo was visible on the ankle region. Finally, the basic two-tone silhouette was finished off with a comprehensive white sole unit.

