Where to buy Air Jordan 5 Aqua shoes? Price, release date and more details explored 

Every year, the Jordan Brand creates fresh additions and iterations of its various silhouettes, such as the Air Jordan 5. Now, much earlier than usual, we are seeing early glimpses of the Air Jordan 5 “Aqua,” which will be released in the following year.

After presenting a few of their surprising takes this year, namely “Regal Pink,” “WNBA,” “Concord,” and “Green Bean,” Jordan Brand will add the “Aqua” colorway to its lineup in 2023.

This newly fashioned Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” will hit the footwear market soon, on January 21, 2023. Nike’s SNKRS app and other select retail outlets will sell these shoes for $200 per pair.

Air Jordan 5 gets an Aqua makeover with suede overlays

The upcoming shoes are covered with black suede overlays (Image via Instagram/@zsneakerheadz)

After developing the Jordan 4 prototype, Tinker Hatfield wondered what his next pair of shoes would look like. Sometime between 1989 and 1990, the acclaimed designer came up with the fifth design, which eventually led to the creation of the Air Jordan 5.

This is what the shoe company mentions about the fifth iconic silhouette,

“Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took to the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will, while capturing the imaginations of fans worldwide.”

Although the iteration is labeled as “Aqua,” most of the footwear appears black. The dashes of the aqua hue are prominent on the tongue flaps. In addition to aqua blue, touches of lime yellow are also placed on the midsoles, and the tongue flaps.

To start with, the upper body is dressed in premium black nubuck. A similar black finish is also discernible on the TPU eyelets and the lace locks. Underneath the black laces, the reflective greyish-silver tongues are placed, adorned with Aqua Jumpman emblems.

The lateral sides are incorporated with the white frosty TPU netting, characteristic of the fifth Jordan shoe. Moreover, midsoles built-in with high-on-demand Air units are fashioned with black. In the mid-foot area, these shoes are embellished with tooth-like designs in canary-yellow tones. Akin yellow hits are also employed on the black suede heel counters, embroidered with yellow Jumpman emblems.

Modern Notoriety @ModernNotoriety Air Jordan 5 "Aqua" dropping January 2023, a similar colorway to Chris Paul's "Hornets" PE from 2006 bit.ly/3NYTEO6 Air Jordan 5 "Aqua" dropping January 2023, a similar colorway to Chris Paul's "Hornets" PE from 2006 bit.ly/3NYTEO6 https://t.co/ncKx5RSJN1

Regarding the Air Jordan 5 shoe design inspiration, the official Jordan website mentions,

“Tinker Hatfield took inspiration from Jordan's biting style and, likening it to an American WWIl fighter plane, he designed the Air Jordan V with shark-tooth shapes on the midsole. Paired with a clear outsole, the shoe an imbued a ferocity reminiscent of its relentless muse.”

Ultimately, the icy semi-translucent outer sole units match the rest of the sneaker aesthetics.

Set your dates for these suede black Air Jordan 5 “Aqua,” which will be purchasable from January 21, 2023, onwards. Get your pairs from Nike’s shopping website and other authorized dealers.

PDK @PureDopeKicks “UNC” Air Jordan 5 | March 4th, 2023 “UNC” Air Jordan 5 | March 4th, 2023 https://t.co/9iauN1rQZQ

Besides the above-stated “Aqua” hue, the brand is adding an all-new “UNC” colorway to its shoe range. These forthcoming pairs will also be delivered in Spring 2023.

Releasing on March 4, 2023, these University Blue nubuck pairs will be marked with $200 price tags. Following its official launch, you can easily cop these online from Nike’s SNKRS app, alongside other affiliated retail locations.

