Where to buy Air Jordan 1 High OG Heirloom shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored

The Jordan Brand has introduced a slew of color blockings like "Starfish" and "Yellow Toe" for its legendary Air Jordan 1 OG silhouette this year. The latest addition to this selection will be the upcoming "Heirloom" edition, which will be delivered later this year. These shoes are topped with black and tan overlays.

The dual-toned Air Jordan 1 High OG "Heirloom" footwear pieces are slated to arrive on Saturday, September 17, 2022. The shopping sites of Nike's SNKRS and other chosen retail locations will offer these $170 high-tops.

Air Jordan 1 High OG gets an Heirloom makeup wrapped in tan and black overlays

Take a closer at the impending Air Jordan 1 High OG Heirloom sneakers (Image via Twitter/@sneakerscouts)

Peter Moore created the famous Air Jordan 1 silhouette in 1985, which started Michael Jordan's shoe company. Undoubtedly, the shoe provided a lot of value and enhanced the brand's reputation. It has become popular worldwide with its new renditions released over the decades, the fresh addition to which is the forthcoming "Heirloom" colorway.

The genesis of Michael Jordan's shoe label is described by the official website as,

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

This is what the brand mentions about the first iconic silhouette,

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado. A black and red colorway violated the league's uniform policy, earning a stern letter from league officials and generating a $5,000 fine each time the player wore the shoes on court. It is with this brazen charisma that the Air Jordan lineage was born.”

The sneakers appear wrapped in two shades of tan and black all over. The design of this footwear perfectly fuses leather and textiles. Here, the leathers are painted with tan colors, while the textiles are black. In addition to these two colors, the white-toned midsoles suitably blend with the complete look.

The perforations covering the toe-top are fashioned with black fabrics, which are contoured with tan leathers. Moreover, these black elements move upwards to cover the tongue flaps. The tan eyelets are complemented by the tongues, fitted with akin black lace fasteners.

Furthermore, one end of the tongues is embellished with black Nike Air markings. The customary Air Jordan branding is debossed on the ankle areas, encased with tan leathers. Below the wing logo, the sizeable Nike swoosh is stitched on the medial sides of the high-tops.

Lastly, the white midsole units are glued with tan-brown gum outsoles, and the inner linings of the shoe are executed in black with branding on the footbed.

Don't forget to catch up with the "Heirloom" hue of the revamped Air Jordan 1 High OG, which will be available from September 17, onwards for $170.

