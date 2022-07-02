Where to buy Air Jordan 1 High Stash Quai 54 shoes? Price, release date and more details explored 

Michael Jordan’s shoe label is getting ready for the launch of its upcoming Air Jordan 1 High Stash “Quai 54” footwear edition.

Over the years, the Jordan Brand has rigorously worked on its eponymous range and these high-tops will be the latest addition to the list. The launch will commemorate this year’s Parisian streetball event scheduled for July 9 and July 10, and will be held at a location near the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

The soon-to-be-released Air Jordan 1 High Stash “Quai 54” shoe is expected to drop sometime around July 9 and 10. Each pair of these functional shoes will fetch $190. Fans can partake in streetball celebrations by getting them via the online stores of the Nike’s SNKRS app or other chosen merchants.

Air Jordan 1 High Utility Stash gets a “Quai 54” makeover with graphical overlays

Take a detailed look at the impending Air Jordan 1 High Utility Stash Quai 54 shoes

In previous years, we have already received various Jordan makeovers under their Quai 54 lineup. Silhouettes like Air Jordan 6, Air Jordan 8, Air Jordan 35 low, and Air Jordan 5 have been revamped in the past. And most recently, the complete apparel lineup, alongside Air Jordan 7 was unveiled. The upcoming Air Jordan 1 High Utility Stash will also be a part of this.

The brilliantly executed shoes predominantly boast a blue and white color scheme. In addition to this, touches of hot red are used to make them more interesting. The uppers of the shoes are entirely wrapped in two-toned textiles.

First, the toe boxes are achieved with blue denim finish canvas overlays. These toe elements are perfectly contoured with white fabrics. The majority of the front features white textiles, which are added to the eyelets, tongue flaps, and even the lace locks.

These tongues are enhanced with the red tags emblazoned with Jumpman and Quai 54 insignias. The “SUMMER PARIS 2022” typography can also be viewed underneath these logos. Similar red tags are also stitched on the denim blue footbed of these sneakers.

Perfectly justifying the “Utility” part, small functional pouches are positioned on the lateral sides as well as on the heel counters of the shoes. Both these pouches are fashioned with blue fabrics. The one on the laterals is embellished with a white Nike swoosh print on top, while the other pocket is loaded with an attractive melange tiny graphic, in white. The pouches on the heels are fitted with zipper fastenings.

What’s more, the collars also showcase a white striped design. The white midsoles are detailed with thin red linings and are banded together with all-red outsole units to complete these Air Jordan 1 High sneakers.

What is Quai 54?

For the uninitiated, the popular Quai 54 basketball event was created by Thibaut de Longeville and Hammadoun Sidibé. These seeds were first sown in 1991, when Hammadoun visited the New York City and witnessed a streetball scene firsthand

It all finally kicked off in 2003 when a stunning basketball court was constructed in Levallois. Nearly 1,500 people attended this cultural event. Since the very beginning, MJ’s shoe company has been a firm supporter of the Quai 54. The event is currently considered to be among the top basketball competitions across the globe.

