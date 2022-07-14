Where to buy Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 High Sequoia shoes? Price and more details explored 

In April this year, sportswear juggernaut Nike and Grammy Awardee Billie Eilish reinstated their partnership with the Nike Air Force 1 High launch in a Mushroom makeover. Following this, they released a low-top patchwork variant of a similar colorway. The latest entry in their 2022 catalog is the Sequoia edition.

The Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 High Sequoia footwear edition is set to be released in the coming weeks as the second colorway of the duo's collaborative footwear collection. These chic high-tops will be marketed for $170 per pair. Billie's admirers will be able to avail them from the online stores of both partners.

Nike and Billie Eilish will release their next Air Force 1 High in Sequoia colorway: The piece has used eco-friendly material

Take a detailed look at the impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

For the uninitiated, it isn't the first instance of Billie and Nike's partnership. The highly sought-after duo had previously launched their Air Jordan 1 KO and Air Jordan 15 footwear models in 2021, receiving a resounding reception from the fans. The Bad Guy singer also attributed her Mushroom and the upcoming Sequoia Air Force 1 silhouettes to the 40th-anniversary celebrations of the Nike AF1, which is being marked this year.

The story of Air Force 1 on Nike's website reads,

“Introduced in 1982, the Air Force 1 redefined basketball footwear from the hardwood to the tarmac. It was the first basketball sneaker to house Nike Air, but its innovative nature has since taken a back seat to its status as a street icon.”

Like her previous Mushroom version, the Sequoia also received a monochromatic makeup. The pale greenish tone wraps the shoe entirely on the uppers and at the base. Fashioned with premium suedes all over, the pairs boast perforated toe boxes for improved breathability.

小言 @ko_go_to Following the debut of the “Mushroom” colorway, global pop-star Billie Eilish will be releasing a “Sequoia” colorway of her Air Force 1 High.＞＞



Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 High “Sequoia”

Color: Sequoia/Sequoia/Sequoia

Style Code: DM7926-300

Release Date: 2022

Price: $170 Following the debut of the “Mushroom” colorway, global pop-star Billie Eilish will be releasing a “Sequoia” colorway of her Air Force 1 High.＞＞Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 High “Sequoia”Color: Sequoia/Sequoia/SequoiaStyle Code: DM7926-300Release Date: 2022Price: $170 https://t.co/1lzeLpbYZN

With similar five strap designs on the uppers, they include akin greenish laces and tongue flaps underneath. The iconic five-strap aesthetic garners ideas from the brand's beloved Alpha Force Low and Air Trainer 3 styles.

The cushy collars and heels are made with green suedes. Even though the inner linings are executed with similar textiles, the footbed is achieved with off-white insoles. These insoles are printed with "Billie Eilish" lettering on them.

On the rear, the heel tabs of these high-tops are embroidered with Nike Air branding. The sneakers' looks are tied up with Air sole units of similar green tones.

QG Billie Eilish @QGBillieEilish ESMAGA! Algumas imagens do novo calçado, nomeado "Sequoia", resultado da parceria entre Billie Eilish e Nike Air Force 1 High. Comprariam? ESMAGA! Algumas imagens do novo calçado, nomeado "Sequoia", resultado da parceria entre Billie Eilish e Nike Air Force 1 High. Comprariam? https://t.co/iGcTV8JYxi

The best part of these units is that they are constructed using eco-friendly materials that underline Billie's ecological consciousness. She utilized the Nike Grind sole units for these shoes. Nike Grind is a bunch of upcycled items manufactured from leftover debris, unsold goods, and worn-out footwear from the Nike production process.

This is how Nike explained her responsible take and ecologically conscious design of these shoes,

“For her own Air Force 1, she remixed the classic by choosing environmentally preferred materials. The Nike Grind midsole blends in with the tonal mushroom-coloured upper, which is made from a synthetic nubuck material that uses post-consumer recycled content for a super-soft look and feel—all designed with sustainability in mind.”

Retweet Kicks4Sale @RT_Kicks4Sale Official Images Of The Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 High “Sequoia” bit.ly/3P24SCd Official Images Of The Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 High “Sequoia” bit.ly/3P24SCd https://t.co/GK0RMue26d

Don't forget to grab this soon-to-be-arriving Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 High "Sequoia rendition. Scheduled for the coming weeks, these exclusive shoes will drop with the $170 price tag. They can be availed from Nike's online stores and a few select sellers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far