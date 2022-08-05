Where to buy Nike Dunk Low Foam Finger colorway? Price and more details explored 

With its most recent interpretation of the timeless Nike Dunk Low style, the American footwear giant is fostering and celebrating all sports. The brand-new Dunk Lows "Foam Finger" variant is a cheery nod to both the fans' preferred sport and favorite sports team.

The newest sneakers are covered in vibrant Foam Finger prints to match the wearer's dress code. Additionally, overlays in blue and green are applied to enhance their appearance.

The forthcoming Nike Dunk Low “Foam Finger” rendition will supposedly drop by the Holiday season of 2022. Interested buyers will have to wait a bit longer for the confirmation of the release date of this Dunk Low edition.

They will be offered in men's and grade school sizes, with a price tag of $120 and $100 each, respectively. You can buy them online from Nike and its other affiliated sellers.

Nike Dunk Low Foam Finger colorway arrives with green and blue suede overlays

The Nike Dunk Low design has received numerous modern updates, including the "Graffiti," "Sesame," "Hot Pink," "Safari Swoosh," and other variations that have lately appeared on the internet. We now have another planned "Foam Finger" version, which is anticipated to be launched this Christmas season, while we wait for the arrival of the aforementioned colorways.

The arriving “Foam Finger” Dunk Low is created with premium leathers and superior quality suedes. The multicolored leathery underlays are topped with blue and green suede panels for the uppers. Here, the leather panels are adorned nicely with colorful mishmash of Foam Fingers all across the uppers. Additionally, the complete shoe is beautifully detailed using hits of white.

Firstly, the perforations of the leather toe cap is contoured with green suede elements. These green tones are also used on eyelets, which are combined with the white tongue flaps. The cream white textile tongue flap is embellished with a bold red Nike swoosh branding tag towards the collar ends. This section is finally wrapped up with the brighter shade of white that is utilized for the lace fasteners.

Apparently, the crisp textiles are then employed for the sockliner as well as the inner lining of this low-cut design. To complete the footbed, the insole is accentuated with a blue logo showing various balls used for sports.

Right next to the tongue area, the mid-foot region, which features a printed Foam Finger leather base, is topped with a sizeable swoosh that is executed perfectly with blue suede elements.

Moving to the rear side of the shoe, you will witness a white leather heel tab, embroidered with NIKE lettering in red. The lower part of the heel counter is achieved with green suedes that also cover the medial sides of these pairs.

Ultimately, the esthetics are accomplished by the sole units. These sole units are made using the white midsole that is glued to the semi-translucent blue outsole. This outer sole unit is made of rubber.

Stay tuned to Nike’s official web page for the confirmed launch details of the impending Nike Dunk Low “Foam Finger” sneaker edition. The brilliantly designed shoe, which will arrive somewhere around Christmas time, is expected to be sold for $120 and $100 for men's and grade school sizes, respectively.

Readers will be able to fetch them from the online locations of Nike as well as its partnering retail sellers.

