Where to buy Nike Air Max Penny 1 “Orlando” colorway? Price, release date, and more details explored

With a brand-new "Orlando" edition of the Nike Air Max Penny 1 silhouette, the American sportswear titan is once more paying homage to American basketball legend and current Memphis Tigers coach Penny Hardaway. The newly designed iteration is made with Black and Varsity Royal overlays.

The upcoming Nike Air Max Penny 1 “Orlando” footwear edition is all set to hit the shelves on August 11, 2022, at 7:30 pm. The shoes will be sold for $170 and $135 for adults and big kids sizes respectively via Nike and its partnering retail sellers.

Nike Air Max Penny 1 Orlando will arrive in black and varsity royal overlays

Take a closer look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Earlier in 2022, the sneaker community recorded multiple fresh makeovers given to the widely-loved Nike Air Max Penny 1 shoe including “Home,” “All-Star,” and “Rattan.” The collaborative lineup of this classic shoe with Social Status was recently unveiled, which too witnessed an impressive response from the sneakerheads. Nike is now prepping for the next style, dubbed “Orlando,” arriving with black, royal blue, and white overlays. The story of Nike Air Max Penny 1 silhouette on the shoe label’s website reads,

“Remember the revolution. 1987 saw the birth of the Air Max lineage, showcasing visible Air for the first time. What began as an experiment in cushioning soon evolved into an icon on the track and the streets. Over the years, it's been reimagined and retooled, but the heritage always remains.”

The product description of the upcoming shoe reads,

“Paying tribute to basketball icon Penny Hardaway, the Air Max Penny is a near 1:1 remake of the hoops original. From its jeweled Swoosh to the winged piping on the sides, authentic details deliver big on retro style. The classic White and Black upper gets energized by a flashy hit of Varsity Royal, and Air cushioning adds the performance-level comfort you love.”

While most of the uppers are covered in black sleek nubuck, hits of blue and white spice up the complete appearance of these pairs. The nubuck toes are placed right next to the black striped tongue flaps.

These tongue flaps, fashioned with superior textiles, are topped with bold black lace fasteners. Laces are placed horizontally over the tongue flaps. Finishing touches are added to the tongues with vertically placed blue swooshes.

Moving on, the white elements are combined with black nubuck in the mid-foot areas. This white base is then embellished with a bejeweled blue swoosh that makes it more interesting. Furthermore, the collars are made with black on the outside and blue on the inner linings. Both the sockliners as well as the footbed are made with blue textiles. These footbed areas are finished off with Nike branding prints done in white. The heel counters are adorned with signature insignias and a heel pull tab composed of black textiles.

Rounding out the pair are the Air units that can be easily viewed by the translucent windows of midsoles. These midsoles are united with black outer sole units to complete the shoe.

Mark your calendars for the Nike Air Max Penny 1 “Orlando” colorway, arriving on August 11, 2022. Each pair of these sneakers will be sold for $170 for adult sizes and $135 for big kids. They will be sold via Nike’s SNKRS app and a few other authorized retail marketplaces.

