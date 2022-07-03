Where to buy Social Status x Nike Air Max Penny 1 Recess collection? Price, release date, and more explored 

The Social Status label, under James Whitner's The Whitaker Group, is collaborating with the sportswear giant Nike for a two-piece Air Max Penny 1 collection, dubbed the Recess. The collection is being launched to highlight the significance of experiences amongst communities during school life.

The Nike Air Max Penny 1 collection will be available through an in-store raffle, starting July 2 to July 7. One can visit their local Social Status store, which can be booked in advance through their official e-commerce site. The general online raffle will be started online on the official e-commerce site of Social Status on July 2, 2022, at 10 a.m. EST and will go on until July 7, 2022, at 5 p.m. EST.

All the winners from the raffle will be notified on July 14, 2022. The pair will further officially launch on the official e-commerce site of Social Status on July 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. EST for a retail price of $190.

More about the upcoming 2-piece Social Status x Nike Air Max Penny 1 Recess collection

Upcoming 2-piece Social Status x Nike Air Max Penny 1 Recess collection (Image via @thesocialstatus / Instagram)

Social Status took to Instagram to officially announce their collaboration with Nike on June 29, 2022, as they revealed the Recess collection, which will consist of two colorways, i.e., Desert Sand and Black. The Recess collection by the label continues the Free Lunch initiative, which started in 2021. The post's caption read,

"'See you at Recess…'"

After early images, the label finally revealed the shoes' release information and all their raffles on June 2, 2022. They explained that the collection could be availed in four different ways.

To accompany the collaborative offerings, the sneakers boutique and streetwear label also made a campaign video in the form of a short film, which the Turner Brothers directed. The footwear assemblage is accompanied by school-inspired background shots, whereas the six-minute short film showcases the coming-of-age experiences.

The video showcases young children who are taking a journey of life as they spend their formative periods in an underserved community. The video further takes the viewers through the experiences of young people as they spend time outside the classroom and explore friendships and their relationships.

The collaborative duo has prepared two striking colorways of the Nike Air Max Penny 1. Each pair is constructed in premium materials, as the leather and suede mash-ups form the upper. The most prominent part of the shoes is the addition of customizable/interchangeable/ swappable swooshes, which depicts the time of mid-day break, where children play different sports and games.

Beneath the removable swooshes, the patches reveal the classic swoosh logo, with an electrifying line pattern from the original Air Max Penny 1. The heel area of the shoes is given a flair with the addition of co-branded logos, signifying the latest Recess project by the labels.

The shoes can be availed through three raffles, taking entries from July 2, 2022, to July 7, 2022.

1) An in-person local in-store raffle will take place at the Social Status and Whitaker Group store.

2) Online draw, which will take place at the official e-commerce site of Social Status

3) Members-only Discord channel raffle.

The Nike Air Max Penny 1 collection can also be availed directly online on July 15, 2022, at the official e-commerce site of Social Status for a retail price of $190. The release via SNKRS is yet to be confirmed. The entire collection will be released in men's and women's sizes, which will range from 3.5 UK to 15 UK and 5 UK to 16.5 UK, respectively.

