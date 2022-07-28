Where to buy Nike Air Max 95 Anatomy shoes? Price and more details explored 

Nike wants to keep sprouting its selection for the Nike Air Max 95 "Anatomy of Air" segment. The American sportswear behemoth has debuted a few colorways with design aesthetics guided by the folds of muscle, nerve, and bone. The newly updated installment of this lineup now appears to center around the human spine.

The upcoming Nike Air Max "Anatomy" rendition is set to rock the sneaker market in the coming weeks. Keep an eye out for future releases of these foliated sneakers that will be delivered by Nike's e-commerce website as well as other partnering retail sellers. They will be available for $180 following their launch.

Nike Air Max 95 Anatomy covered in human spine tones and foliated overlays

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Air Max 95 Anatomy sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

In recent weeks, we have been introduced to other colorways of the Nike Air Max 95's "Anatomy of Air" edition. Previously, the shoe label debuted the "Red" and "Light Bone" color selections of the special edition. While Red was dressed in muscle-inspired overlays, the Light Bone colorway boasted skeleton-inspired foliated uppers. Expanding on its "Anatomy of Air" footwear collection, Nike will now embrace a new human spine-driven model.

The story of Nike Air Max 95 on the brand's official website reads:

“Remember the revolution. 1987 saw the birth of the Air Max lineage, showcasing visible Air for the first time. What began as an experiment in cushioning soon evolved into an icon on the track and the streets. Over the years, it's been re-imagined and re-tooled, but the heritage always remains.”

The upcoming iteration of the popular silhouette features color schemes of Brown Basalt, University Red, and Oxen Brown. Uppers with rugged aesthetics are dressed in premium knitted textiles combined with high-quality suede elements. Meshes are also used for tongues here. Overall, the chunky sneakers appear to be suitable for outdoor activities and adventures.

First up, the toe areas are covered alternately with knitted textiles and suede panels. The former adopts khaki tones, whereas the latter boasts dark brown earthy tones. Adjacent to the toe cap is the tongue section, which is made using beige earthy tones and burgundy red hues.

The eyelet is fashioned in a burgundy red color that is perfectly coupled with beige lace fasteners. The meshed tongue flap sporting a color scheme similar to the laces is placed underneath. This tongue is then embellished with the customary Air Max branding tag.

Similar mesh touches are also used for the collar areas. The collar, which is dressed in earthy beige tones on the outer area, is made with skin-like neutral tones on the inside. Both the padded collar and footbed are made with neutral tones. The footbed is complete with insoles stamped with the red Nike Air Max swoosh branding.

The foliated medial areas of these sneakers are adorned with similar tiny red swooshes. Adhering to the "Anatomy" theme, the heel counter features the lumbar spine anatomy. It runs vertically down the length of the heel, with a small Nike Air branding positioned just above the spine embellishment.

Wrapping up the shoe are the dark brown sole units that are incorporated with the acclaimed Air units. The sole unit is fitted with a glassy window towards the heel counter and the human spine anatomy at the base.

Stay tuned to Nike's e-commerce website for the official release date of this Nike Air Max 95 "Anatomy of Air" spinal cord design. These $180 footwear pieces will soon hit Nike's online stores, alongside other affiliated retail outlets.

