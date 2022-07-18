Where to buy Nike Air Max 95 Anatomy of Air edition? Price, release date, and more details explored

The swoosh label's design staff has been hard at work creating fresh hues for its Nike Air Max 95 models, which have an almost cult-like following. As the globally acclaimed Air Max technology celebrates its 35th anniversary in 2022, Nike is fully immersed in the festivities. This is exactly why the shoe label will shortly release their "Anatomy of Air" rendition as a tribute to this milestone.

The soon-to-be-released Nike Air Max 95 “Anatomy of Air” footwear edition is set to launch on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 07.30 pm. Sneakerheads will be able to get their hands on these foliated designs via the e-commerce stores of Nike’s SNKRS app as well as from other partnering retail marketplaces. Each pair will come with a price tag of $180.

Nike Air Max 95 Anatomy of Air shoes dressed in foliated suede overlays

Take a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Air Max 95 Anatomy of Air sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since its introduction in 1987, Nike’s Air Max technology has brought about major revolutions in the footwear industry. The previous "History of Air" campaign ostensibly paved the way for the most recent "Anatomy of Air" series. For the unfamiliar, the brand's game-changing breakthrough celebration came in the middle of the 2000s. This is what Nike says about the revolution of its Air Max 95 shoe:

“Remember the revolution. 1987 saw the birth of the Air Max lineage, showcasing visible Air for the first time. What began as an experiment in cushioning soon evolved into an icon on the track and the streets. Over the years, it's been reimagined and retooled, but the heritage always remains.”

The brand’s official web page explains the design of the upcoming shoe as:

“Flex your style in the Air Max 95. Taking inspiration from the human body and '90s track aesthetics, it taps into the "Anatomy of Air" with a healthy dose of muscle-inspired colors. Graphics on the outsole give insight into what makes you move, twisted rope laces bring a DNA vibe, and the bone-colored midsole ties it together for unbreakable style. If that's not enough, the iconic side panels (done in premium suede) feature deco stitching for a fibrous texture that's more head turning than gym rats pumping iron.”

The creative brain behind this shoe is Sergio Lozano, an eminent designer for Nike. Inspired by the human figure, he created the Nike Air Max 95, one of the most strikingly distinctive shoes the swoosh brand has ever produced. Nike’s creative team emphasized this fact and included all the background information on the latest Anatomy of Air shoe design.

The upcoming shoes sport premium suedes and fine meshes all over. Hues, namely "Team Red," "University Red," and distinct elements of pink were used to make them. Additionally, shades of gray and bone white can also be spotted in different areas of the shoe, once again inspired by human anatomy.

The foliated upper suede layers mimic the layers of muscles and nerves, which lie right underneath the epidermis. The white toe caps are outlined with gray suedes. Adjacent to the toes, the tongue flaps feature crisp white meshes that are surrounded by bone white eyelets and off-white lace fasteners. To top it off, these laces are nicely combined with flesh-colored aglets.

Coming to the tongue flaps, these are made in half and half, with red and white colors. Towards the collars, these tongues are complete with satiny red textiles that are embellished with “Air Max” lettering. At the back, the tongues are composed of gray satiny textiles and are embroidered with “Anatomy of Air” in a stylish font.

Here, the sockliners are fashioned in off-white, while the footbed is complete with fleshy pink insoles that are printed with deep red Nike Air branding. The medial sides are emblazoned with tiny white swooshes.

Furthermore, the heel counters and sole units are constructed using bone white elements. The heels flaunt the Nike Air branding, while the chunky sole units display their incorporated Air units from the semi-translucent panels.

Stay tuned for the upcoming Nike Air Max 95 “Anatomy of Air” colorway. Scheduled for a July 28 release this year, these brilliantly executed footwear pieces will be available at $180 each.

