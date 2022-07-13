Where to buy Nike SB Dunk Low Dodgers shoes? Price and more details explored 

Beaverton’s business is giving various makeovers to its Nike SB Dunk Low shoes, which are inspired by the color palettes of popular Major League Baseball (MLB) teams. With that being said, the latest arrival in the series is a “Dodgers” rendition.

According to the early reports, the impending Nike SB Dunk Low “Dodgers” sneakers will be released anytime soon. These blue and white pairs are expected to arrive with a price tag of $115 each. Interested buyers can fetch these units online from the official website of Nike as well as other chosen retail outlets.

Nike SB Dunk Low Dodgers is covered with the baseball team’s color palette

Take a closer look at the impending Nike SB Dunk Low Dodgers sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Earlier in 2022, the sportswear juggernaut debuted the “New York Mets” and “San Francisco Giants” iterations of their MLB-inspired series. All of these were sporting the signature color palette of their eponymous baseball teams. Now, we are witnessing the new “Dodgers” colorway, which was prompted by the Los Angeles Dodgers’ blue and white vignettes.

These skateboarding shoes feature the Dodger’s color scheme in blue, white, and red. Although the majority of the uppers are white and blue, the striking red aesthetic makes them even more interesting. The complete shoe is fashioned with premium white leather and high-quality blue suede.

Coupled with that, the white leathery toe caps are loaded with radially arranged perforations for better airflow. The toes are outlined with blue suedes, which move further to form the eyestays. These blue eyestays are neatly complemented with white tongue flaps.

These crisp white leathery tongues are combined with similar blue lace fasteners. Close to the collar, the tongue flaps boast red and blue Nike SB swoosh branding tags. On the rear side, the tongue is adorned with brilliantly executed palm tree motifs.

Moreover, the white medials are embellished with considerable sized blue swooshes on both sides. These swooshes meet on the back at the heel counters. Much to everyone's delight, the blue heel tabs sport embroidered red NIKE branding on the back. Furthermore, the inner linings of these pairs are white, while the footbed is finished off with blue insoles.

Rounding out the sneaker design are the white midsoles that are glued to the gum beige outer sole units. Dabbling in different styles, the pairs are accompanied by three pairs of drawstrings. The team’s blue, white and red laces will come with the purchase.

The Dodger’s diehards will have to wait for the final release date of these upcoming Nike SB Dunk Low units. With that being said, they are touted to arrive in the coming weeks. Marked at $115, these pairs will be easily accessible online from Nike’s SNKRS app and other affiliated sellers.

In related news, the shoe company paid tribute to the baseball legend Jackie Robinson with its upcoming Nike Dunk Low “Jackie Robinson” colorway. The shoes were made on the 75th anniversary of the player’s historic debut in baseball. Robinson's arrival marked a seminal moment in breaking the game's racial barriers.

The adult and kid sizes of these commemorative shoes will be sold for $130 and $115 each, respectively. These pairs can be availed from July 19, 2022, at 7.30 PM onwards. Fans will be able to catch them on the Nike’s e-commerce website as well as partnering outlets.

