Where to buy Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe Dark Sulfur colorway? Price and more details explored 

New York-based contemporary artist Tom Sachs has once again joined forces with the sportswear juggernaut’s NikeCraft division for a fresh take on the General Purpose Shoe. The first edition of the shoe was introduced in early June 2022. Now, sneakerheads can anticipate the launch of the new “Dark Sulfur” colorway.

The Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe “Dark Sulfur” colorway is expected to arrive soon, but we do not have an official release date as of yet. We do know, however, that they will retail for $110 per pair. Supposedly, they will be sold via the e-commerce website of NikeCraft.

Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe set for a 'Dark Sulfur' makeover

Take a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

After capturing the hearts of sneakerheads with the release of the inaugural “White” colorway of his collaboration, Tom Sachs is getting ready for the release of the “Dark Sulfur” edition of the model.

This upcoming colorway of the General Purpose Shoe takes a bolder and more provocative approach to design than the minimalistic 'White' colorway. The "Dark Sulfur" shoe uses a combination of mesh and suede overlays. While the uppers mostly feature the Dark Sulfur hue, there are tinges of off-white and orange throughout. Minimal black detailing appears in the outer sole units.

Sneaker News @SneakerNews Here's a first-look at Tom Sachs' NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe in 'Yellow' – first impression? Here's a first-look at Tom Sachs' NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe in 'Yellow' – first impression? https://t.co/5d29ROTSMe

The finely meshed uppers are surrounded by premium suede mudguards. Pale yellow suede is used to craft the eyelets, the medials, and the heel counters. The suede eyelets are placed right next to the off-white tongue flaps. Fashioned with white textile, the Nike branding is added on these tongues towards the collar ends. Behind the branding tags, the tongues are fitted with prominent orange pull tabs.

On the backside, the tongue flaps sport “Tom Sachs” and “General Purpose Shoe” lettering. There are white lace fasteners placed on the top. Large crisp-white magical swooshes are positioned on the lateral sides.

Modern Notoriety @ModernNotoriety Tom Sachs x Nike NIKECRAFT General Purpose Shoe "Yellow" Tom Sachs x Nike NIKECRAFT General Purpose Shoe "Yellow" https://t.co/pSeA7ZL6Rt

Off-white textile also covers the inners of these kicks. Moreover, the inner linings have pale yellow insoles stamped with “Nike Craft” lettering in black. Moving on, the suede heel tabs are etched with Nike branding, alongside the orange pull tabs that are placed above. Thick beige midsoles with bold black waffle outer sole units placed underneath complete the design.

These pairs will be delivered in customized shoe boxes. Entirely orange in color, these cardboard boxes will be printed with “Tom Sachs,” “NikeCraft,” and “General Purpose Shoe” text all over.

The Sole Supplier @thesolesupplier



thesolesupplier.co.uk/news/mars-yard… Mars Yard vibes feature on the Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe "Yellow"... are these a must cop? Mars Yard vibes feature on the Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe "Yellow"... are these a must cop? 😳 thesolesupplier.co.uk/news/mars-yard… https://t.co/6vf1o5ab8h

The description of NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe, as mentioned on the inside of the customized shoe boxes, reads:

“NIKECRAFT shoes are manufactured to the exact specifications of champion athletes throughout the world. The design and construction of NIKECRAFT products support all the activities of your life and tell your story. NIKECRAFT shuns innovation for its own sake, but embraces it as a necessity. Top quality products fulfill their intended purpose while remaining as hard-wearing as possible. Before recycling there is reuse. Before reuse, there is durability.”

Fans will have to wait a bit to get their hands on the Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe “Dark Sulfur” colorway. You can check the official website of NikeCraft for further updates.

