Where to buy Nike Air Griffey Max 1 San Francisco Giants colorway? Price and more explored

Nike seems to have taken an interest in baseball teams. The Air Griffey Max 1 silhouette was first released in Aqua to honor the Seattle Mariners, and the label is now following up on the trend with another iteration paying homage to a baseball team, the San Francisco Giants.

Dressed in official team colors, black and orange, the Air Griffey Max 1 San Francisco Giants colorway is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site, SNKRS, for a retail price of $170.

Nike Air Griffey Max 1 San Francisco Giants sneakers mirrors team's logo with hints of orange

Upcoming Nike Air Griffey Max 1 San Francisco Giants-inspired sneakers (Image via @justfreshkicks / Twitter)

Although Ken Griffey Jr. never played for San Francisco, Nike is expanding beyond Griffey's career history and outfitting his signature silhouette, Air Griffey Max 1, in the baseball team's colors. "The Kid" and Bay Area don't have any history together, but the sneakers highlight many aspects of Griffey Jr's career atop San Francisco Giants' colors. Nike's site describes the sneakers as:

"Ken Griffey Jr.'s legendary game cemented his baseball legacy for the ages. Beyond the stadium, the Swingman remains forever celebrated thanks to his iconic signature sneakers."

The inspiration from San Francisco Giants is clear at a glance as the shoe's colorway directly mirrors the team logo itself. The sneaker's upper is constructed from leather material in an off-white accent, which contrasts with the nubuck-constructed overlays dressed in black. The off-white base presents itself in a wavy pattern through the midsection.

Similar to the team's logo, pops of orange are scattered but prominent throughout. They highlight the branding details, eyestays, insoles, lacing systems, buckle, and branding outlines, rounding out the tribute to the San Francisco Giants baseballers.

Most of the uppers are clad in black, including the laces, tongues, pull tabs, and ankle straps. The former baseball outfielder's jersey number "24" is seen atop the straps tabs, as usual.

The iconic mini swoosh makes an appearance on multiple parts of the sneakers, including the lateral heel, strap tab, heel area, black tread, and tongue tags. The most prominent swooshes are the black ones with orange lining on the off-white base.

Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “San Francisco Giants”

Style Code: DZ4862-100

Release Date: 2022

Coming onto the silhouette's construction, the synthetic leather upper provides durability and structure to the sneakers, while the Max Air units in the heel and forefoot give extra comfort and cushion for every move.

The strap is designed in a hook-and-loop pattern to help provide a better form and secure fit. Lastly, the rubber outsole construct gives durable traction for better grip. Finishing off the design, the look is completed with a white midsole, housing foam, and air units atop the black rubber outsole.

No release information has been confirmed by Nike yet, but the shoes are expected to be released online and at select retailers in the coming weeks with a price tag of $170.

