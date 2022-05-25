Nike Air Griffey Max 1 Los Angeles: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

Nike has been ramping up its Air Griffey Max 1 silhouette design by introducing a new colorway, Los Angeles, to its catalog. Since the release of the Jackie Robinson-inspired Air Griffey Max 1 baseball cleat, the sportswear giant has continued with legacy shoes with the launch of Los Angeles city-inspired kicks.

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 Los Angeles colorway hasn't received its official release date yet, however, the sneaker leaker page Kicksonfire reported the official release date to be June 18, 2022. The sneakers will be released on Nike's SNKRS official e-commerce site and a few selected retailers for $170.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Griffey Max 1 Los Angeles sneakers

Upcoming Nike Air Griffey Max 1 Los Angeles sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The latest makeover of Nike Air Griffey Max 1 pays homage to the city of Los Angeles as it is dressed in gradient prints and a vibrant and bold color scheme of black/purple/pink/blue colorways.

The shoes are also a nod to the LA-based teams Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Los Angeles Lakers. The apparent homage to the city seems subtle and few, as the "Los Angeles" lettering only appears on the purple laces aglets in cursive, small letters.

The "Los Angeles" lettering in yellow over the purple aglets is also a nod to the LA Lakers team as their team logo is dressed in a similar style.

The uppers of the shoe are constructed in a gradient neoprene hue which contrasts with the black nubuck overlays. The gradient neoprene base pays homage to the team colors of the LA Rams, LA Dodgers, and LA Lakers and the popular sunset in the city.

The "LAX" lettering is seen embossed on the shoe's ankle strap, which is a further nod to the city. The iconic swoosh logo and notable branding are covered in blue and yellow contrasts, which represent the team colors of the LA Dodgers and LA Rams.

The shoe is a signature model for one of the greatest MLB players, Ken Griffey Jr., and hence, a small nod is given to the original OG colorway with the addition of number "24" on the ankle straps in bold blue color. The number 24 is Griffey's jersey number, which is now seen on the layer card as well.

小言 @ko_go_to Nike will be releasing Ken Griffey Jr.’s Air Griffey Max 1 in gradient prints and bright colors paying homage to Los Angeles.＞＞



Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “Los Angeles”

Style Code: DV3353-001

Release Date: 2022

Price: $170



※Official Photos Nike will be releasing Ken Griffey Jr.’s Air Griffey Max 1 in gradient prints and bright colors paying homage to Los Angeles.＞＞Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “Los Angeles”Style Code: DV3353-001Release Date: 2022Price: $170※Official Photos https://t.co/3ijZVwX73K

Rounding off the design, the sneaker's midsole is dressed in blue and white, which are the official colors of the LA Dodgers team.

The Air Griffey Max 1 Los Angeles colorway will arrive later this year, the rumored date is June 19, 2022, however, the official release date is yet to be announced by the swoosh label. The pair will retail for $170 on the SNKRS site along with a few selected retailers.

In other news, SNKRS has several pieces releasing under Travis Scott's collaboration, including two colorways of Air Trainers 1 and a single colorway for Air Max 1 on May 27, 2022.

Edited by Somava