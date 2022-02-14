Who is Jake Funk? Los Angeles Rams RB cheered by Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss at Super Bowl 2022

Los Angeles Rams RB Jake Funk was recently cheered on by The Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss at Super Bowl 2022. On her Instagram page, just hours before the Super Bowl 2022 kicked off, she posted a thread of stories that showed her support for the NFL player.

The Bachelor alum wore a blue and gold Rams jacket, showing her support for Jake Funk, which she paired with a white crop top, black shorts and knee-high white boots as part of the celebration. She also showed off her game day look with a mirror selfie posted to her Instagram story.

Jake Funk, Los Angeles Rams RB, cheered on by Hannah Ann Sluss

Hannah Ann shared a picture with Jake Funk ahead of Super Bowl 2022 (Image via hannahann/Instagram story)

On her Instagram story, just hours before the start of Super Bowl 2022, Sluss shared a picture with Los Angeles Rams RB James Funk before heading to SoFi Stadium where the NFL player's team was to face off against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hannah Ann Sluss shared a picture of pre-game Super Bowl 2022 (Image via hannahann/Instagram story)

Sluss later posted an Instagram story, a clip from a Super Bowl 2022 pre-game celebration for the Rams. In the video, she filmed the packed crowd in the stadium that had gathered to cheer for the Rams while dressed in blue and yellow game gear. She also captioned the clip over, excitedly stating, "Here we go!!!" and tagged the Rams' Instagram account.

Hannah Ann Sluss shared a picture of her customised purse designed to support the NFL player (Image via hannahann/Instagram story)

After giving her fans a brief glimpse into the Rams party, Sluss posted another story showing her custom-made purse in support of Jake Funk on game day, decorated with metal details of Jake Funk's jersey number 34 in rhinestones.

A day prior to posting these stories on her Instagram page, she had also shared a video clip celebrating with Jake Funk after the AFC Championship game. She captioned it as "One win away. Already so proud. Can't wait for tomorrow."

Who is Los Angeles Rams RB, Jake Funk?

James Funk is an American football running back for the Los Angeles Rams of the National Football League (NFL). Funk played college football for Maryland and was drafted by the Rams during the seventh round of the NFL draft.

Funk attended Damascus High School where he was an acclaimed football player. He was named the 2015 Maryland Gatorade Player of the Year as well as The Washington Post's All-Met Offensive Player of the Year that same year.

Hannah Ann Sluss appeared on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor in 2020. Weber had proposed to Sluss during the final rose ceremony, only to end the engagement and pursue a relationship with Madison Prewett instead.

