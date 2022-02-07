When will 'The Bachelor' Episode 5 air? Release date, trailer and more

The Bachelor Season 26 has maintained a high level of drama since the first episode. The entertainment continues in the upcoming installment, and so is the Shanae debacle.

The Bachelor Episode 5 is all set to air on Monday, February 7 on ABC at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET). Viewers can stream it on Hulu as well.

The episodes can be watched later on the network’s site. Those who don’t have the channel can opt for several streaming services such as YouTube TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, Sling and Philo.

Episode 5 will be centered around Shanae Ankney

The fifth episode will once again be centered around Shanae Ankney. Viewers will witness her giving a fake apology to the suitresses to impress Clayton Echard.

Watch the trailer here:

She previously turned out to be the reason for Elizabeth Corrigan’s exit and now is seemingly all set to continue playing dirty on the show. In Episode 4, she crashed an after party of Echard and a few ladies, who earned the event by winning a football game. Ankney reached the venue uninvited, wooed Echard and threw the winning trophy in the pond.

The new episode will feature suitresses complaining about the incident to the show’s lead. He will later choose Genevieve Parisi and Ankney for a 2-on-1 round where he takes both the ladies on a date and picks between them at the end of the day.

What to expect from The Bachelor's new episode?

Apart from Ankney’s drama, The Bachelor Episode 5 will feature Echard going on two one-on-one dates and a group date. The latter event will welcome comedy legend Russell Peters, who will tickle the funny bones of the suitresses. During the "The Bachelor Ultimate Roast" round, the contestants will also show their humorous side.

For a one-on-one, Echard will take Gabby Windey by helicopter to explore Toronto, Canada, through the clouds. His next private date will be with Serene Russell as they enjoy rollercoaster rides at an amusement park.

The official synopsis reads:

“Week five starts off with a splash when Clayton and one lucky woman head to Galveston, Texas, for a high-stakes date all about pleasure. Later, at the cocktail party, Clayton learns the cause of the palpable tension in the house is really one woman; but when confronted, she gives an award-worthy apology performance that might just be enough to keep her around.”

It further mentions:

“Then, it’s time to go international! In Toronto, Canada, one lucky lady takes her relationship with Clayton to new heights and those on the group date take some heat from comedy legend Russell Peters – and each other – during The Bachelor Ultimate Roast! But who will get the last laugh when Shanae and Genevieve are given the infamous two-on-one date?”

Also Read Article Continues below

A total of 15 women will star in episode 5 including Teddi Wright, Marlena Wesh, Mara Agrait, Sierra Jackson, Eliza Isichei, Susie Evans, Shanae Ankney, Gabby Windey, Genevieve Parisi, Hunter Haag, Lyndsey Windham, Rachel Recchia, Serene Russell, Sarah Hamrick and Jill.

SK Pop is now on Twitter! Follow us and stay updated with all the latest happenings.

Edited by Danyal Arabi