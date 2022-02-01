"It always backfires": Sierra Jackson's stand to send Shanae Ankney home concerns 'The Bachelor' fans

The Bachelor Season 26 has not yet disappointed fans in terms of drama. The latest Episode 4 turned out to be intense, where Shanae Ankney has made enemies in the bachelor mansion.

After Elizabeth Corrigan was eliminated because of Ankney’s drama, the suitresses desperately wanted Clayton Echard to open his eyes. They wanted him to see Ankney’s real face. Thus, Sierra Jackson decided to take on the role in episode 4.

She, Genevieve Parisi, and Gabby Windey were seen discussing with Echard as a team about Ankney. Interestingly, the latter eavesdropped on to the entire conversation. After the football game, Jackson’s team won and got to have an after-party with Echard.

Jackson told Echard the truth and made him realize how the other ladies were not comfortable with Ankney’s presence.

Fans react to Sierra Jackson’s one-on-one with Clayton Echard

While Jackson told Echard her side of the story, she called Ankney “Karen” in front of the fellow suitresses. This stand of hers has left fans concerned about her being eliminated at the next rose ceremony.

Some fans cheered Jackson for warning Echard and standing up for the team, while a few felt she might be digging a hole for herself.

Here’s how netizens reacted:

Ash @AshUnapologetic Sierra is gonna send herself home talking about Shanae. It always backfires #TheBachelor Sierra is gonna send herself home talking about Shanae. It always backfires #TheBachelor

Anoni MAUS @MausAnoni @AshUnapologetic Exactly! I was just saying the same thing. I want her to just focus on their relationship and pretend that girl doesn't exist. @AshUnapologetic Exactly! I was just saying the same thing. I want her to just focus on their relationship and pretend that girl doesn't exist.

Laura Berlinsky-Schine @Lauritaberl All the women when sierra talks about how she’s bout to dig her own grave #thebachelor All the women when sierra talks about how she’s bout to dig her own grave #thebachelor https://t.co/RHsz5mjogw

Kye Davies @TVandme__ @BrettSVergara and Sierra! She is really the one putting up a fight against the treacherous evil Shanae #TheBachelor @BrettSVergara and Sierra! She is really the one putting up a fight against the treacherous evil Shanae #TheBachelor

One Chicklette @1chicklette I feel like Sierra is going to take the fall here #TheBachelor I feel like Sierra is going to take the fall here #TheBachelor

✨ @justtmythoughtz #TheBachelor Sierra please no, let someone else do it Sierra please no, let someone else do it 😭 #TheBachelor https://t.co/uULRlT8Ko0

lyssrealitea @lyssrealitea Sierra is definitely going to get herself sent home cause she’s always chatting to him about other people #TheBachelor Sierra is definitely going to get herself sent home cause she’s always chatting to him about other people #TheBachelor

Shanae Ankney crashes after-party in ‘The Bachelor’ Episode 4

Previously, Jackson saved Echard from Cassidy Timbrooks’ manipulation. This time, she is trying to do the same with Ankney, but Echard might still be blindsided.

When Ankney crashed the after-party in Episode 4, Echard did not seem to mind the interruption. This indicates that he is charmed by her presence, unlike the fellow contestants.

She then confronted Jackson and Parisi in front of the group and asked them not to talk about her behind her back. Ankney crossed the line by throwing away the group’s trophy that they won at the football game.

The upcoming episode will see the drama continue. The suitresses who were in the safe zone in The Bachelor Episode 4 include Marlena Wesh, Teddi Wright, Rachel Recchia, Mara Agrait, Sierra Jackson, Susie Evans, Jill Chin, Genevieve Parisi, Hunter Haag, Lyndsey Windham, Shanae Ankney, Serene Russell, Sarah Hamrick, Eliza Isichei, and Gabby Windey.

Also Read Article Continues below

ABC will release a new episode next Monday at 8.00 pm ET on the network’s channel.

Edited by Shaheen Banu