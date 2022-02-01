“Is Clayton really this blind?”- ‘The Bachelor’ fans slam Clayton Echard for choosing Shanae Ankney over Elizabeth Corrigan

In the latest episode of The Bachelor, Clayton Echard sent home Elizabeth Corrigan, leaving fans furious. They believe Shanae Ankney has caused drama too but managed to escape elimination.
Ankney and Corrigan have been locking horns since the last couple of episodes, and their “shrimp-gate” drama only added fuel to the fire. Ankney complained to Echard that all the ladies in the mansion avoid talking to her because of Corrigan.
In Episode 4, Echard sat down with both the suitresses but nothing good came out of it. This led to the cancelation of the cocktail party, which made the remaining women upset. The evening went directly to the rose ceremony where Echard gave a rose to Ankney, but not Corrigan, leaving everyone shocked.
Viewers have been calling out Echard for not seeing red flags when it comes to Ankney. His decision made Ankney happy, but the rest of the suitresses have marked her as their enemy.
Here’s how fans reacted to Echard's decision of choosing Ankney over Corrigan.
What else happened in ‘The Bachelor’ Episode 4?
The episode kickstarted with Echard trying to sort things out between Ankney and Corrigan, before the rose ceremony left all the ladies surprised and shocked.
The next day, host Jesse Palmer informed the suitresses that they are going around the globe to find love with Echard and their first stop was Houston, Texas.
Echard had a one-on-one date with Rachel Recchia and later had a fun group date with all the ladies. The women were given the challenge of a football game where winners will get to be with Echard at an after-party and losers will be sent back to the bachelor house.
After an intense game, Ankney’s team lost, but the diva crashed the after-party and made a scene. Again, she managed to manipulate Echard and turn him on her side while others were trying to open his eyes to the truth.
Ankney seemed proud of her behavior as she said to camera:
“It’s Shanae’s show, not The Bachelor.”
The drama will continue in the upcoming episode as well. ABC releases new episodes every Monday at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).