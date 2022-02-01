“Is Clayton really this blind?”- ‘The Bachelor’ fans slam Clayton Echard for choosing Shanae Ankney over Elizabeth Corrigan

In the latest episode of The Bachelor, Clayton Echard sent home Elizabeth Corrigan, leaving fans furious. They believe Shanae Ankney has caused drama too but managed to escape elimination.

Ankney and Corrigan have been locking horns since the last couple of episodes, and their “shrimp-gate” drama only added fuel to the fire. Ankney complained to Echard that all the ladies in the mansion avoid talking to her because of Corrigan.

In Episode 4, Echard sat down with both the suitresses but nothing good came out of it. This led to the cancelation of the cocktail party, which made the remaining women upset. The evening went directly to the rose ceremony where Echard gave a rose to Ankney, but not Corrigan, leaving everyone shocked.

Viewers have been calling out Echard for not seeing red flags when it comes to Ankney. His decision made Ankney happy, but the rest of the suitresses have marked her as their enemy.

Here’s how fans reacted to Echard's decision of choosing Ankney over Corrigan.

Shalyn @1Shalyn #thebachelor Am I confused or did Clayton really just pick Shenae over a Elizabeth? Shenae is a walking train wreck & so manipulative 🥴 #TheBachelorABC Am I confused or did Clayton really just pick Shenae over a Elizabeth? Shenae is a walking train wreck & so manipulative 🥴 #TheBachelorABC #thebachelor

Latesia @Latesia27 Clayton owes Elizabeth an apology for this foolery #TheBachelor Clayton owes Elizabeth an apology for this foolery #TheBachelor

Al @AllisonLong13 Elizabeth was targeted because she *dared* to sit next to Clayton on a date, was attacked for having ADHD, screamed at for not acknowledging a girl who compulsively lied about her for weeks, and Clayton gave Shanae the rose #TheBachelor Elizabeth was targeted because she *dared* to sit next to Clayton on a date, was attacked for having ADHD, screamed at for not acknowledging a girl who compulsively lied about her for weeks, and Clayton gave Shanae the rose #TheBachelor https://t.co/FrDjZHXva3

Just Barbie🌺🦋💜⚓️ @LeeAndDoobsMom Clayton is that guy after giving Shanae the rose and Elizabeth the boot. #TheBachelor Clayton is that guy after giving Shanae the rose and Elizabeth the boot. #TheBachelor https://t.co/PbnfI5FSAg

M. K. Lobb ⚔️ @mk_lobb #thebachelor Honestly idk if I’m more mad that Clayton doesn’t have a single brain cell or that literally no one stood up for Elizabeth when he was around Honestly idk if I’m more mad that Clayton doesn’t have a single brain cell or that literally no one stood up for Elizabeth when he was around 😒 #thebachelor

Vic @vgiordano1960 #TheBachelorABC @ClaytonEchard Dude... you know you look like an idiot right now. You have some serious making up to do to #BachelorNation and, more importantly, to Elizabeth. #thebachelor @ClaytonEchard Dude... you know you look like an idiot right now. You have some serious making up to do to #BachelorNation and, more importantly, to Elizabeth. #thebachelor #TheBachelorABC

kathleen @kathleen_hanley clayton trying to defend his decision to send elizabeth home and give shanae a rose as he watches the season air #TheBachelor #TheBachelor ABC clayton trying to defend his decision to send elizabeth home and give shanae a rose as he watches the season air #TheBachelor #TheBachelorABC https://t.co/akOygNDlQK

What else happened in ‘The Bachelor’ Episode 4?

The episode kickstarted with Echard trying to sort things out between Ankney and Corrigan, before the rose ceremony left all the ladies surprised and shocked.

The next day, host Jesse Palmer informed the suitresses that they are going around the globe to find love with Echard and their first stop was Houston, Texas.

Echard had a one-on-one date with Rachel Recchia and later had a fun group date with all the ladies. The women were given the challenge of a football game where winners will get to be with Echard at an after-party and losers will be sent back to the bachelor house.

After an intense game, Ankney’s team lost, but the diva crashed the after-party and made a scene. Again, she managed to manipulate Echard and turn him on her side while others were trying to open his eyes to the truth.

Ankney seemed proud of her behavior as she said to camera:

“It’s Shanae’s show, not The Bachelor.”

The drama will continue in the upcoming episode as well. ABC releases new episodes every Monday at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

