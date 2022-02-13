LA Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals prediction, odds and picks - February 13, 2022 | Super Bowl 2022 

Super Bowl 2022 has caught the attention of the globe once again. The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals will face off in one of the freshest, most excitable Super Bowl matchups in quite some time.

On the surface, the Rams have the advantage entering this game. They're playing in their home stadium, SoFi Stadium. Head coach Sean McVay and ten players on the Rams roster have Super Bowl experience under their belts. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald and wide receiver Cooper Kupp are arguably two of the top five players in the NFL.

But the Bengals are not to be taken lightly, even though they have just one player on their roster with Super Bowl experience. Quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase have shattered expectations and are poised to lead the Bengals to AFC powerhouse status for the next 15 years.

Super Bowl 2022 could go either way and has the potential makings of an all-time classic.

LA Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl 2022 match details

Date: February 13, 2022

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Time: 6:30 p.m. EST

LA Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl 2022 betting odds

Spreads

LA Rams: -4 (-110)

Cincinnati Bengals: +4 (-110)

Moneyline

LA Rams: -195

Cincinnati Bengals: +175

Totals

LA Rams: O48.5 (-110)

Cincinnati Bengals: U48.5 (-110)

LA Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl 2022 betting picks

With the Rams' stout defensive line headlined by Donald, Leonard Floyd and Von Miller, the Bengals offense will likely look to run the ball often. Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense have been prone to mistakes all season, which has helped keep their opponents in games.

The 48.5 point over/under is shockingly high. Neither team will want to make the first mistake. That could lead to a slow-burning type of game, which means choosing the under is advised.

As for the spread, both teams have outstanding kickers that are almost automatic. The odds of the teams finishing within four points of one another are relatively good in this instance.

LA Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl 2022 key injuries

LA Rams key injuries

The Rams received both good and bad news regarding their injuries on Friday. Tight end Tyler Higbee is a big part of the Rams' offensive scheme but has been out with a knee injury. Backup offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom is also inactive.

But they've got depth back at running back and defensive line. Darrell Henderson will join Cam Akers and Sony Michel in the Rams' three-headed rushing attack.

Nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day also returns to the lineup, giving the Rams another run-stuffer on the interior of their defensive line.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Rams officially activated RB Darrell Henderson and NT Sebastian Joseph-Day from Injured Reserve… but placed TE Tyler Higbee and OT Joseph Noteboom on IR. Both are out for Sunday. The #Rams officially activated RB Darrell Henderson and NT Sebastian Joseph-Day from Injured Reserve… but placed TE Tyler Higbee and OT Joseph Noteboom on IR. Both are out for Sunday.

Cincinnati Bengals key injuries

The only injury on the Bengals' side of the equation is tight end C.J. Uzomah, who has a knee injury.

Uzomah is a leader on the young Cincinnati roster. Although he's not the most athletic player, he gives Burrow a security blanket if Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd are covered.

Uzomah is expected to play, according to head coach Zac Taylor.

LA Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl 2022 head to head

Ahead of Super Bowl 2022, these teams have only played one another 14 times. The Bengals lead the all-time series, 8-6. The last time they faced off was in 2019 when the Rams came away victorious at home, 24-10.

Andy Dalton (Cincinnati) and Jared Goff (Los Angeles) were the quarterbacks, and each threw for over 300 yards that day.

LA Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl 2022 prediction

This prediction is incredibly challenging to make as both sides have their strengths and weaknesses. Ultimately, it will be a low-scoring affair where a single turnover can make all the difference.

The Rams are slightly more turnover-prone with Stafford than the Bengals are with Burrow, who's no stranger to playing in playoff atmospheres.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: The Bengals will stun the world and win their first Super Bowl in franchise history. In a final score of 24-21, Burrow will win the Super Bowl MVP award and cement his legacy in Cincinnati forever.

Edited by Piyush Bisht