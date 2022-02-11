WATCH: NFL fans go crazy as The Simpsons appear to predict Bengals winning Super Bowl in old video

The Cincinnati Bengals last went to the Super Bowl in 1989. The Simpsons have been on the air since 1989. The animated TV sitcom has been around long enough to predict numerous events (e.g., Disney eventually buying and acquiring 20th Century Fox, the studio that produced The Simpsons). Now Homer Simpson being a Cincinnati fan can be included as one of those tenuous predictions that has a topical application to current events.

Fans make leap in predicting Bengals Super Bowl win from an old Simpsons episode

An episode that aired on February 6, 2005 titled “Homer and Ned’s Hail Mary Pass” depicted Homer Simpson as a Cincinnati fan, complete with a tattoo on his belly. Fans took this as a surefire omen that Cincinnati will be taking home the Lombardi trophy this Sunday.

With more states legalizing sports gambling, sports bets are seeping into the mainstream social consciousness.

Demian @snoopdemidog420 🤣 Simpsons don't get it wrong 🤷‍♂️ bet the house on the Bengals Simpsons don't get it wrong 🤷‍♂️ bet the house on the Bengals 🔥🙌🤣 https://t.co/jOzfdnBsgJ

The episode did not predict that Cincinnati will win the Super Bowl, but that did not stop NFL Twitter from making its own predictions.

Jaxols  @jaxols



34-31 Bengals



THE SIMPSONS SAID SO! Lol



I swear if it comes out that score...👁



#Bengals #SuperBowl #GamblingTwitter #bettingtwitter #Simpsons #Rams Well I just found what I’m betting Super Bowl Sunday34-31 BengalsTHE SIMPSONS SAID SO! LolI swear if it comes out that score...👁 Well I just found what I’m betting Super Bowl Sunday 👀 34-31 Bengals ✅THE SIMPSONS SAID SO! Lol 😂 I swear if it comes out that score...👁#Bengals #SuperBowl #GamblingTwitter #bettingtwitter #Simpsons #Rams https://t.co/kh1Tfr1FqA

There are worse ways to research a bet.

Magic Beans🐿️ @DeanJC420 I always consult the Simpsons before making any predictions. Bet the house on the Bengals! I always consult the Simpsons before making any predictions. Bet the house on the Bengals! 🐯 https://t.co/wqfy4HwcyT

According to Betonline and geotagged data mining, Cincinnati have captured America’s heart.

NFL squares is another popular gambling pastime, and if the real Super Bowl ends up in the score of 34-31, a lot of observant and faithful Simpsons fans may be cashing in.

Adam ✝️🇺🇸 @adam_antill Simpsons predicts a 34-31 win for the Bengals. 🤦‍♂️ I hope they're wrong but I'm betting on that score. Simpsons predicts a 34-31 win for the Bengals. 🤦‍♂️ I hope they're wrong but I'm betting on that score. https://t.co/nbJXOPsAh3

Win or lose, Joe Burrow’s stock will remain red hot after the Super Bowl.

Wylie @BookingwWylie



My super bowl pick will be the Bengals ML I’ve just learned the Simpsons predicted a 34-31 super bowl win for the Bengals over the Rams. As if I needed any more of a reason to take Joe Shiesty.My super bowl pick will be the Bengals ML I’ve just learned the Simpsons predicted a 34-31 super bowl win for the Bengals over the Rams. As if I needed any more of a reason to take Joe Shiesty. My super bowl pick will be the Bengals ML 😎 https://t.co/ycTw5OEwa7

The Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams in the Big Game on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Rams are 4-point favorites, and the over/under total is set at 48.5. The Simpsons are currently in their 33rd season on Fox, totaling 717 episodes in that span.

Edited by Windy Goodloe