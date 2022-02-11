"He doesn't care what anybody else thinks" - Former Bengals QB backs Joe Burrow to win multiple Super Bowls 

The former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback is a huge fan of current Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Carson Palmer tells USA Today that he loves what he sees from him off-the-field just as much as he does on it: turtlenecks, glasses, diamonds, or gold chains.

"It's refreshing to see a guy comfortable in his own skin, and if he thinks it looks good, he doesn't care what anybody else thinks," Palmer said. "I actually can't wait to see what he's wearing on Sunday and can't wait to see hopefully in a winning press conference after the game."

Palmer said Burrow may not possess the ability or size of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert, but he 'finds a way to get it there.'

The former Cincinnati signal caller noted his capacity to stay calm has played a significant part, especially when the Tennessee Titans sacked him nine times in the Divisional Round.

If he had to pick any quarterback in the AFC to start a franchise with, Palmer would pick the 25-year-old Bengals quarterback as he got the team to the Super Bowl

"He got the Bengals here. He got this roster here. I just think he has multiple Super Bowls in the future."

Both Burrow (2020) and Palmer (2003) were the number one overall picks for the Bengals in the NFL Draft. Both quarterbacks also won a Heisman Trophy in their senior seasons in college: Palmer in 2002 for the University of Southern California and Burrow in 2019 for LSU.

Palmer played the first seven seasons of his NFL career for Cincinnati, throwing for 22,694 yards, 154 touchdowns and 100 interceptions. He is fourth in franchise history in passing yards and touchdowns.

Burrow and his Sophomore Season with Cincinnati

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

His rookie season was cut short due to an ACL and MCL tear injury versus the Washington Football Team in Week 11. He threw for 2,688 yards with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 starts that season.

In year two of his career, he threw for 4,611 yards with 34 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He led the league with a 70.4 completion percentage, sixth in passing yards, and eighth in touchdown passes.

In their third Super Bowl appearance in team history, he has the Bengals as they face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 2022 at Sofi Stadium. Can he win the franchise’s first-ever Lombardi Trophy? We shall see it on Super Bowl Sunday.

