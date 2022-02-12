Key matchups to look out for in Super Bowl 2022: Eli Apple vs Cooper Kupp

One of the more intriguing matchups of tomorrow's Super Bowl featuring the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals is Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp vs. Bengals cornerback Eli Apple.

The reigning Offensive Player of the Year and triple-crown winner will have a favorable matchup against Apple, who has a below-average grade from Pro Football Focus at 61.

The last time Kupp faced the Bengals was in Week 8 of 2019. The wide receiver dominated a weak Bengals secondary, going off for 220 yards on 7 receptions, averaging 31.4 yards per catch. The Bengals were without Mike Hilton, one of the best slot cornerbacks in the NFL, Jessie Bates, a top safety, and a revamped Bengals secondary that includes cornerback Eli Apple.

Cooper Kupp vs Eli Apple by the numbers

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans

Cooper Kupp is going to have an advantage over any matchup he is presented with. The Rams' Number 10 was the highest-ranked wide receiver with a 92.3 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. He was number one in targets, receptions, yards and receiving touchdowns, and he looked like a new version of himself with Matthew Stafford throwing him the ball.

The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver hasn't slowed down in the playoffs. He's scored in each of the three games and has recorded, at least, seven receptions in each game. In three playoff games this postseason, he has recorded 25 receptions, 386 receptions, and 4 touchdowns.

Eli Apple has improved drastically as the season has gone on. Before the Bengals' Week 10 bye, Apple graded below a 60 in 7/9 games. Since the bye week, Apple has a coverage grade above 60 in 8/10 games. Apple was, also, one of the reasons for shutting down the Kansas City Chiefs in the second-half of the AFC Championship game.

Taylor @_TaylorCornell Say what you want about PFF grades -



But before the Week 10 Bye, Eli Apple had a coverage grade below 60 in 7/9 games.



Since the Bye, Apple has a coverage grade above 60 in 8/10 games.



🤷🏼‍♂️ Say what you want about PFF grades - But before the Week 10 Bye, Eli Apple had a coverage grade below 60 in 7/9 games. Since the Bye, Apple has a coverage grade above 60 in 8/10 games. 🤷🏼‍♂️

Apple, surprisingly enough, also has a better man coverage grade than the Rams superstar corner, Jalen Ramsey.

z - eli apple stan @bengalsheadline

Eli Apple has a higher man coverage grade in PFF than Jalen Ramsey aka the “best corner” in the NFL… Just a reminder:Eli Apple has a higher man coverage grade in PFF than Jalen Ramsey aka the “best corner” in the NFL… Just a reminder:Eli Apple has a higher man coverage grade in PFF than Jalen Ramsey aka the “best corner” in the NFL…😏 https://t.co/DBoKQ7qjrj

Also Read Article Continues below

The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver will certainly be the favorite in the matchup between these two, but don't expect most of the game to be Apple vs. Kupp. Instead, expect Cincinnati to put a lot of double teams on the Rams' Number 10 with a safety over the top. They might have Mike Hilton cover him a lot since the Rams wide receiver likes lining up a slot a lot of the time. Also, don't expect his performance to be a repeat of his monster 220+ yard game against the Bengals in 2019. He could, however, put on a performance good enough to win Super Bowl MVP; that's how good he is.

Edited by Windy Goodloe