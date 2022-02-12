"He's gonna be the next Jared Goff" -NFL fans have mixed responses to Joe Burrow beating Dak Prescott for CPOTY Award

The NFL awards were announced last night during the NFL Honors, with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow edging out Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to win the Comeback Player of the Year award.

Fans have mixed opinions about the results of the award. One fan was so bitter about the Bengals quarterback winning the award that he referred to him as the next Jared Goff.

Drilm @GayGuff Joe Burrow gonna be the next Jared Goff screencap this Joe Burrow gonna be the next Jared Goff screencap this

Whenever there is an award based off of voting, people will find a way to complain. Some Twitter users think the former LSU standout shouldn't have won comeback player of the year.

This Twitter user thinks if Dak didn't have a late season slump, he would have won the award.

@Gurshan_S1ngh thinks playoff bias gets in the way of the award.

𝐆𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐡 @Gurshan_S1ngh



Joe Burrow: 28

Dak Prescott: 21

NFL needs to have voting before wild card weekend. Playoff bias weighs so heavy on voters.

@2Trillst thinks it was a close race but is satisfied with Burrow winning.

@BennyMacBlog thinks people are idiots for voting for anyone other than Burrow.

Many Twitter users were shocked that Nick Bosa didn't receive a single vote.

This Twitter user thought Prescott was going to win.

Jake Liscow @JakeLiscow



Joe Burrow: 28

Dak Prescott: 21

Whew that's neck and neck! I was not convinced Burrow would beat out the Dallas machine.

@oparrowsrange thinks Dak shouldn't have gotten a single vote.

OrangeSparrow @oparrowsrange



Joe Burrow: 28

Dak Prescott: 21

Everyone who voted for Dak is a hack.

This person thinks it should just be a quarterback award.

Herbert2Burks @Bolt3Derwin



Joe Burrow: 28

Dak Prescott: 21

Turning into a QB award 😭

This person tweeted that Prescott came up short, as usual.

Ryan @Custom025



Joe Burrow: 28

Dak Prescott: 21

Dak coming up short per usual

@drosssports thinks they got it right.

Joe Burrow and Dak Prescott had amazing seasons in 2021-2022

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

Both quarterbacks had great seasons despite suffering gruesome injuries that cut their seasons short last year.

"Joe Cool," as the Bengals quarterback is affectionately known, season ended in 2020 during week 11 after suffering a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee in a game against the (then) Washington Football Team.

During his rookie campaign, the Bengals' signal-caller went 2-7-1 while throwing for 13 touchdowns and 5 interceptions and throwing for 2,688 yards. This past season, he elevated his game going from last to first in the AFC North with a 10-6 record as the starter.

This season, Burrow threw for 4,611 yards, 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, and led the league in passing completion percentage with 70.4.

Prescott's season last year ended in week five against the New York Giants as he suffered a compound fracture and dislocation to his right ankle and was carted off the field. In five games, Prescott threw for 1,856 yards and the team went 6-10 that season.

This past season, Prescott led the Cowboys to an 11-5 record to win the NFC East. He set a career-high in passing touchdowns with 37 while throwing for 4,449 yards and just 10 interceptions.

Edited by LeRon Haire