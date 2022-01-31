"Just two bad ass dudes" - The Rock hilariously trolls himself while comparing himself to Joe Burrow

The Rock compared himself to and congratulated Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in a hilarious post this morning.

The Rock tweeted a side-by-side picture of the two, calling them both "bad ass dudes" and saying that one is going to the Super Bowl and one is known for "rocking a fanny pack and a f------ up haircut."

" Just two bad ass dudes with a strong drip game and big football dreams. One is going to the Super Bowl and preparing to cement his gridiron legacy. The other is only famous for rocking a fanny pack and a f----- up haricut," said the Rock.

It is true. Both Burrow and the Rock are bad asses. Prior to his successful career on the big-screen and with the WWE, The Rock, better known as Dwayne Johnson, had aspirations of making the NFL.

In his postgame interview following a 27-24 overtime victory over the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, Joe Burrow channeled in his inner Rock, as he wore an iconic outfit similar to what the Rock wore back in the day. The Rock in that outfit is one of the most popular memes on the internet today.

When asked about his outfit in the presser, Burrow responded saying, "I'll take that" and that he was very excited about the fit and that it was his favorite.

The Rock was a former DT for the University of Miami

Dwayne Johnson in college for the Miami Hurricanes

Before becoming a world-reknowned actor, Johnson had hopes of making it to the NFL. Johnson was a promising prospect coming out of high school and had many D-1 offers before electing to go to the University of Miami. Johnson was a part of the 1991 Hurricanes' national championship team, but he mainly served as a backup during his career there, playing behind the legendary Warren Sapp.

After graduating from the University of Miami, Johnson joined the Calgary Stampedes. He was cut after two months, effectively ending his football dreams.

Joe Burrow is preparing for his first Super Bowl

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

Burrows, on the other hand, is currently living his NFL dream. He will be preparing himself for his first Super Bowl in two weeks as the Bengals will take on the Los Angeles Rams. What he has done in his second season as a pro is remarkable, and it's even more impressive considering that he tore his ACL and PCL just over a year ago.

